Nebraska picked up a nice Thanksgiving surprise on Thursday morning by landing a commitment from 2021 Ranger (Texas) College combo guard Keisei Tominaga.

A native of Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan, Tominaga got the Huskers' radar from a longstanding relationship with NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih.

With Nebraska's need for more 3-point shooting, Tominaga will come to Lincoln as one of the top perimeter specialists in the JUCO ranks.

The 6-foot-1 freshman is currently averaging 15.0 points per game at Ranger and is shooting 50 percent from 3-point range (23-of-46) while making just under four threes per game.

His coach at Ranger is former Kentucky and Texas A&M head coach Billy Gillispie.

Tominaga was a star in the youth ranks while playing in Japan. He averaged a whopping 39.8 ppg at the Japanese Winter Cup and then put up 19.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game at the 2018 FIBA Asian Championships for the Japan National Team.

Tominaga was invited to the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp this summer.His father, Hiroyuki Tominaga (who's 6-foot-11) also played for the Japanese National Team.

His commitment is Nebraska's first for the 2021 class.