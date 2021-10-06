Huskers land commitment from 2022 wing Denim Dawson

Three weeks after receiving a scholarship offer from Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg, 2022 Southern California Academy wing Denim Dawson was in Lincoln on an official visit this past weekend. Two days later, the 6-foot-6 three-star put an end to his recruitment and announced his commitment to the Huskers on Wednesday afternoon. Dawson chose the Huskers over other finalists Iona and Georgia Tech. He becomes the third verbal pledge in NU’s 2022 class, joining Coffeyville (Kan.) C.C. center Blaise Keita and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) guard Ramel Lloyd Jr.

It only took three weeks for 2022 three-star California wing Denim Dawson to know that Nebraska was where he wanted to be. (Robin Washut)

A relatively under-the-radar prospect who was originally a 2021 recruit at Orange (Calif.) Lutheran, Dawson opted to take a post-grad year of high school at SCA. He also joined the California Stars AAU program and played an additional summer of travel ball. Playing in the Stars’ fast-paced and up-tempo offensive style, Dawson thrived on the AAU circuit and caught the attention of several high-major programs. Nebraska was among those, and Hoiberg and lead recruiter Matt Abdelmassih flew out to California in September to see him. The Huskers offered on the spot and quickly locked in an official visit. While on campus, Dawson learned a lot about the Huskers’ program. A much as anything, he was sold on the fact that Hoiberg’s system was nearly identical to the one that helped skyrocket his recruitment in AAU. “I felt like Nebraska fit my playing style perfectly,” Dawson said. “Especially me becoming a better jump shooter, going to play for Coach Hoiberg was a no-brainer. Since I’m trying to go to the next level after college, I felt like that was the perfect guy to go to.”

Dawson had two other official visits scheduled to Iona and Georgia Tech later this fall but decided he’d seen all he needed to know Nebraska was where he wanted to be. While some might wonder if making a commitment less than three weeks after earning an offer was a little rushed, Dawson said he put more than enough thought into his decision. He credited his AAU and now high school coach, Julius Von Hanzlik, for guiding him through the process. “I don’t think it was too quick,” Dawson said. “Me and Julius talked about it for a couple days before I went on my visit, and he was talking about how they play exactly we did with the Cali Stars, and that’s where I thrived the best. So I felt that going and playing for Coach Hoiberg was a perfect fit.” Dawson averaged roughly 16 points and five rebounds per game while shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range last year at Orange Lutheran. Asked what Nebraska fans should expect when he joins the program next summer, Dawson said it was his defense and athleticism that he prided himself on the most. “They should expect a player with a lot of emotions on defense who’s always locked in on defense,” Dawson said. “I’m going to showcase a lot of athleticism, play hard, and give it everything I’ve got until the buzzer goes off. I just try to bring a winning mentality everywhere I go.”