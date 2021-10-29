Huskers land commitment from 2022 guard Jamarques Lawrence

From the first time he spoke with Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg going into the live evaluation period back in July, Jamarques Lawrence immediately knew the Huskers would be a legitimate option. Three days after taking an official visit to Lincoln on Oct. 1-3, the 2022 three-star guard from Plainfield (N.J.) Roselle Catholic cut his list of college options to a final two of NU and Wake Forest. Less than a month later, Lawrence announced his commitment to Nebraska on Friday.

Nebraska picked up its third commit of its 2022 recruiting class with the addition of New Jersey guard Jamarques Lawrence on Friday. (Robin Washut)

“Coach Hoiberg,” Lawrence said of what drew him to NU. “Him playing in the league, coaching; all the connections that he has, and him being able to teach me all of the stuff that I need to know to get ready for the next level. I feel like Nebraska is the best place for me to reach the next level… “Nebraska fits my play style the best. They shoot a lot of threes, and that’s what I do best. There was no other school.” Lawrence took an official visit to Wake Forest the weekend before traveling to Nebraska, but the connections he made while in Lincoln stuck with him and played a big part in his final decision. “The players all really welcomed me, and we really got to vibe a lot,” Lawrence said. “We talked a lot about if I came there, what would go on. I’ve stayed in contact with them to this day.” The 6-foot-4 senior averaged around 13 points and two assists while shooting roughly 40 percent from 3-point range in 15 games at Roselle last season due to COVID-19 restrictions. But his play last year paired with a strong showing on the AAU circuit quickly elevated his recruiting profile. DePaul and Wichita State also showed serious interest in Lawrence before he narrowed his list.

While he’s primarily known as a 3-point shooter, Lawrence also prides himself on his defense and playmaking abilities. “You can expect me to play a lot of defense and just create for others,” he said. “A lot of people underrate my passing ability. Shooting, defending, and playmaking.” Lawrence’s passing isn’t the only underrated part of his game. Despite being a vital piece at a high-profile high school program with multiple high-major offers, Lawrence is still an unranked three-star prospect going into his senior season. Team success remains at the top of his priority list this year, but Lawrence also has a chip on his shoulder to prove he’s much more than his recruiting rating. “Just making a statement,” Lawrence said. “Rankings don’t matter to me, but I feel like I’m top 25 in my class for sure. The schedule we’ve got this year. I don’t have much to say. I’m just going to do what I’ve got to do and prove to people that I belong with those guys.” Lawrence, who is a former teammate of Nebraska freshman guard C.J. WIlcher, becomes the fourth addition to the Huskers' 2022 recruiting class. He joins four-star Coffeyville (Kan.) C.C. center Blaise Keita, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) guard Ramel Lloyd Jr., and three-star Southern California Academy wing Denim Dawson.