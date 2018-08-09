When a second scholarship for the 2018 season opened up midway through July following the transfer of junior center Jordy Tshimanga, Nebraska had to search high and low for an immediately eligible player who could also contribute right away.

After a few weeks of looking, the Huskers appear to have found a prospect who fits the bill in both of those regards.

Mississippi Gulf Coast sophomore forward Dedoch Chan arrived in Lincoln for an official visit on Wednesday, picking up an offer from head coach Tim Miles in the process.

On Thursday, the 6-foot-8, 215-pounder announced he had committed to the Huskers.

Chan will move to Lincoln and enroll in classes for the start of the fall semester and have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2018-19 season.

"I'm very happy to add a player as productive as Dedoch has been at his junior college," Miles said in a news release. "The Huskers needed another player with size in the rotation, and Dedoch fits the bill. He's a great young man, and we are proud to have him in our program. I can't wait to get started to work with him."