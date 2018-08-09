Huskers land commitment from 2018 JUCO forward Chan
When a second scholarship for the 2018 season opened up midway through July following the transfer of junior center Jordy Tshimanga, Nebraska had to search high and low for an immediately eligible player who could also contribute right away.
After a few weeks of looking, the Huskers appear to have found a prospect who fits the bill in both of those regards.
Mississippi Gulf Coast sophomore forward Dedoch Chan arrived in Lincoln for an official visit on Wednesday, picking up an offer from head coach Tim Miles in the process.
On Thursday, the 6-foot-8, 215-pounder announced he had committed to the Huskers.
Chan will move to Lincoln and enroll in classes for the start of the fall semester and have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2018-19 season.
"I'm very happy to add a player as productive as Dedoch has been at his junior college," Miles said in a news release. "The Huskers needed another player with size in the rotation, and Dedoch fits the bill. He's a great young man, and we are proud to have him in our program. I can't wait to get started to work with him."
The former Rochester (Minn.) John Marshall standout played in 24 games at MGCCC as a freshman last year, averaging 17.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
He was fairly efficient as a scorer, too, shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 72.7 percent from the free-throw line (he was 31 percent from behind the arc).
Chan was named first-team All-Region 23 for his efforts and earned an invite to the JUCO Advocate JA32 event this summer in Orlando, which features some of the top junior college prospects in the country.
He picked up offers from the likes of Alabama-Birmingham, Pacific, Montana State, McNeese State, and several other mid-majors. Nebraska was his first and only high-major offer.
As a senior at John Marshall, Chan averaged 16.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while playing alongside five-star 2019 forward Matthew Hurt. His play generated interest from programs like Texas Tech and Wichita St.
With Chan’s addition, the Huskers have one open scholarship remaining in their 2018 class.
Should NU not fill it before the final registration deadline fall classes (Monday, Aug. 27), it’s expected that senior forward Tanner Borchardt will be placed back on scholarship for the fall semester.