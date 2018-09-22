Ticker
Huskers land 2019 PG Adams-Woods

Nebraska picked up a verbal commitment from 2019 New Hampton (N.H.) Prep point guard Mika Adams-Woods on Saturday night.
Nebraska had a glaring need to address in its 2019 recruiting class, and the Huskers filled on Saturday by landing a commitment from their new point guard of the future in New Hampton (N.H.) Prep three-star Mika Adams-Woods.

Adams-Woods, who officially visited NU last weekend, announced his commitment via Twitter.

The 6-2 native of Syracuse, N.Y., had recently cut his list of schools down to Nebraska, Nevada, UMass, George Mason, East Carolina, Buffalo, Sienna, and UNC-Greensboro.

Following his trip to Lincoln, he was also scheduled to take officials to UNC-Greensboro, UMass, and George Mason, but those plans clearly changed after seeing Nebraska for the first time.

“I just felt like that was going to be the best fit for me,” Adams-Woods told HuskerOnline.com. “The coaches didn’t promise me anything, but you see a PG leaving (senior Glynn Watson), so that’s opportunity right there. If I come out there work hard and show them what I can do, then hopefully I can be the next man up.”

New assistant coach Armon Gates was the lead recruiter on the left-handed Adams-Woods, who was recently ranked by Rivals as the No. 34 point guard in the 2019 class.

Adams-Woods also held an offer from Georgia Tech and received interest from schools like Virginia, Syracuse, and Stanford.

He averaged 19.8 points per game last year as a junior at New Hampton Prep and played for the Albany City Rocks program on the AAU circuit.

With the addition of Adams-Woods, Nebraska now has three open scholarships remaining in its 2019 recruiting class.

