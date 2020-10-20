“It’s going to be a battle. They’re going to win some. We’re going to win some. Really, at the end of the day, we just expect it to be a fight, and that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

“Those are the type of guys you want to play and you want to test your strength against and see where you stand with those guys,” senior offensive lineman Matt Farniok said. “It’s always fun when you get to fight these top types of teams…

For NU to have any chance at pulling off an upset over the No. 6 Buckeyes in Saturday’s season opener, let alone even keep the game close, it knows that it’s offensive line must be far better prepared for the challenge this time around.

The Huskers only managed 15 first downs and didn’t score their only touchdown until there were just two minutes left in the third quarter.

Nebraska’s biggest hope up front is that it returns arguably the deepest and most talented offensive line it’s had in years this season, while Ohio State once again lost an unbelievable amount of talent from its defensive line.

The biggest loss was All-American defensive end Chase Young, who was selected by Washington with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Buckeyes also had defensive tackle Davon Harrison go to Jacksonville in the fifth round and DT Jason Cornell to Detroit in the seventh.

Young had three tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble against the Huskers last fall.

“Well, Chase Young’s about the best pass rusher I’ve been on a college football field with, so I’m sure it’s not easy to replace a guy like that,” NU head coach Scott Frost said. “But they get four and five-star guys every year and have a lot of them.

“The guys that played besides Chase beat us last year too. So I’d probably have to argue with you if you told me they weren’t as good.”

As Frost noted, is hardly lacking for new talent to fill in up front. Sophomore Zach Harrison is the next in line of a ridiculous run of Ohio State defensive ends over the past few years.

He only played 281 snaps behind the all-everything Chase Young last season as a true freshman, but Harrison still managed to post four sacks and 14 stop tackles and registered the second-highest tackling grade among returning Big Ten defensive ends.

The good news for Nebraska is that it returns four starters on its projected No. 1 offensive line. The bad news is that the one newcomer, redshirt freshman right tackle Bryce Benhart, is going to be thrown straight into the fire against Harrison and OSU’s elite edge rushers.

Senior guard Matt Farniok learned the hard way just how daunting of a task stopping Ohio State’s d-line could be over the past three years. But he thinks Benhart was as ready as could be to take on the challenge.

“He’s just growing as far as understanding the offense and knowing what he needs to do, and then just being more confident in what he needs to do,” Farniok said. “He has all the tools and everything you need to get the job done.

“Especially being a young guy, you’ve just got to build that confidence up and understand that you’re there for a reason, and you’ve earned that spot.”