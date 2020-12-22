Huskers in the NFL: Week 15 Stat Check
Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 15. Stats courtesy of PFF.
|Player
|Week 15 numbers
|
Ameer Abdullah - RB
Minnesota Vikings
|
15 total snaps
1 offense
14 special teams
1 kickoff return, 30.0 average
|
Rex Burkhead - RB
New England Patriots
|
Injured reserve (knee)
|
Cethan Carter - TE
Cincinnati Bengals
|
44 total snaps
21 offense
23 special teams
|
Will Compton - LB
Tennessee Titans
|
1 defense
9 special teams
74.2 special teams grade per PFF
|
Lavonte David - LB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
65 defensive snaps
6 tackles (5 solo), 3 STOP
80.4 tackling grade per PFF
|
Carlos Davis - DL
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
2 defensive snaps
No stats
|
Khalil Davis - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Inactive
|
Nick Gates - OL
New York Giants
|
57 total snaps
55 offense
2 special teams
1 pressure allowed (1 hurry)
|
Nathan Gerry - OLB
Philadelphia Eagles
|
Injured reserve (Achilles)
|
Luke Gifford - LB
Dallas Cowboys
|
Inactive
|
Randy Gregory - DE
Dallas Cowboys
|
41 total snaps
36 defense
5 special teams
1 tackle, 1 STOP
2 pressures (1 hit, 1 hurry)
71.1 defensive grade per PFF
72.4 tackling grade
|
Richie Incognito - OL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Injured reserve (foot)
|
Andy Janovich - FB
Cleveland Browns
|
23 total snaps
12 offense
11 special teams
76.7 pass-blocking grade per PFF
|
Joshua Kalu - DB
Tennessee Titans
|
34 total snaps
20 defense
14 special teams
3 tackles (2 solo)
78.2 tackling grade per PFF
70.4 special teams grade
|
Sam Koch - P
Baltimore Ravens
|
7 special teams snaps
No punts attempted
|
Alex Lewis - OL
New York Jets
|
Non-football injury list
|
Devine Ozigbo - RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
14 total snaps
3 offense
11 special teams
1 catch, 4 yards (1 first down)
84.4 offensive grade per PFF
|
Brent Qvale - OL
Houston Texans
|
73 total snaps
69 offense
4 special teams
2 pressures allowed (1 hit, 1 hurry)
35.1 pass-blocking grade per PFF
|
Ndamukong Suh - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
42 defensive snaps
2 tackles (2 solo), 1 STOP
2 pressures (2 hurries)
|
Maliek Collins - DL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Injured reserve
|
Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR
Cincinnati Bengals
|
26 total snaps
3 offense
23 special teams
1 tackle
74.6 special teams grade per PFF
|
Chris Jones - CB
Minnesota Vikings
|
31 defensive snaps
2 tackles (2 solo)
34.4 defensive grade per PFF
26.0 tackling grade
|
Lamar Jackson - CB
New York Jets
|
5 special teams snaps
No stats
|Player/Team
|
Freedom Akinmoladun - DL
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Darrion Daniels - DL
San Francisco 49ers
|
Prince Amukamara - DB
Arizona Cardinals