 Huskers in the NFL: Week 15 Stat Check
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-22 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Huskers in the NFL: Week 15 Stat Check

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 15. Stats courtesy of PFF.

Player Week 15 numbers

Ameer Abdullah - RB

Minnesota Vikings

15 total snaps

1 offense

14 special teams

1 kickoff return, 30.0 average

Rex Burkhead - RB

New England Patriots

Injured reserve (knee)

Cethan Carter - TE

Cincinnati Bengals

44 total snaps

21 offense

23 special teams

Will Compton - LB

Tennessee Titans

1 defense

9 special teams

74.2 special teams grade per PFF

Lavonte David - LB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

65 defensive snaps

6 tackles (5 solo), 3 STOP

80.4 tackling grade per PFF

Carlos Davis - DL

Pittsburgh Steelers

2 defensive snaps

No stats

Khalil Davis - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inactive

Nick Gates - OL

New York Giants

57 total snaps

55 offense

2 special teams

1 pressure allowed (1 hurry)

Nathan Gerry - OLB

Philadelphia Eagles

Injured reserve (Achilles)

Luke Gifford - LB

Dallas Cowboys

Inactive

Randy Gregory - DE

Dallas Cowboys

41 total snaps

36 defense

5 special teams

1 tackle, 1 STOP

2 pressures (1 hit, 1 hurry)

71.1 defensive grade per PFF

72.4 tackling grade

Richie Incognito - OL

Las Vegas Raiders

Injured reserve (foot)

Andy Janovich - FB

Cleveland Browns

23 total snaps

12 offense

11 special teams

76.7 pass-blocking grade per PFF

Joshua Kalu - DB

Tennessee Titans

34 total snaps

20 defense

14 special teams

3 tackles (2 solo)

78.2 tackling grade per PFF

70.4 special teams grade

Sam Koch - P

Baltimore Ravens

7 special teams snaps

No punts attempted

Alex Lewis - OL

New York Jets

Non-football injury list

Devine Ozigbo - RB

Jacksonville Jaguars

14 total snaps

3 offense

11 special teams

1 catch, 4 yards (1 first down)

84.4 offensive grade per PFF

Brent Qvale - OL

Houston Texans

73 total snaps

69 offense

4 special teams

2 pressures allowed (1 hit, 1 hurry)

35.1 pass-blocking grade per PFF

Ndamukong Suh - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

42 defensive snaps

2 tackles (2 solo), 1 STOP

2 pressures (2 hurries)

Maliek Collins - DL

Las Vegas Raiders

Injured reserve

Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR

Cincinnati Bengals

26 total snaps

3 offense

23 special teams

1 tackle

74.6 special teams grade per PFF

Chris Jones - CB

Minnesota Vikings

31 defensive snaps

2 tackles (2 solo)

34.4 defensive grade per PFF

26.0 tackling grade

Lamar Jackson - CB

New York Jets

5 special teams snaps

No stats
Huskers in the NFL - Practice Squad
Player/Team

Freedom Akinmoladun - DL

Cincinnati Bengals

Darrion Daniels - DL

San Francisco 49ers

Prince Amukamara - DB

Arizona Cardinals
