 Huskers in the NFL: Week 13 Stat Check
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-09 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Huskers in the NFL: Week 13 Stat Check

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 13. Stats courtesy of PFF.

Player Week 1 numbers

Ameer Abdullah - RB

Minnesota Vikings

20 total snaps

4 offense

16 special teams

2 carries, 11 yards, 1 first down

1 catch, 18 yards, 1 first down

2 kickoff returns, 24.5 average

79.4 overall offensive grade per PFF

82.9 passing play grade

Rex Burkhead - RB

New England Patriots

Injured reserve (knee)

Cethan Carter - TE

Cincinnati Bengals

32 total snaps

14 offense

18 special teams

Lavonte David - LB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bye

Carlos Davis - DL

Pittsburgh Steelers

Inactive

Khalil Davis - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bye

Nick Gates - OL

New York Giants

58 total snaps

56 offense

2 special teams

No pressures allowed, no penalties

Nathan Gerry - OLB

Philadelphia Eagles

Injured reserve (Achilles)

Luke Gifford - LB

Dallas Cowboys

Suspended (PEDs)

Randy Gregory - DE

Dallas Cowboys

No statistics

Richie Incognito - OL

Las Vegas Raiders

Injured reserve (foot)

Andy Janovich - FB

Cleveland Browns

21 total snaps

13 offense

8 special teams

78.3 pass-blocking grade per PFF

Joshua Kalu - DB

Tennessee Titans

25 special teams snaps

No statistics

Sam Koch - P

Baltimore Ravens

1 punt, 34 yards

Alex Lewis - OL

New York Jets

Inactive (coach's decision)

Devine Ozigbo - RB

Jacksonville Jaguars

19 special teams snaps

Brent Qvale - OL

Houston Texans

5 special teams snaps

Ndamukong Suh - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bye

Maliek Collins - DL

Las Vegas Raiders

Injured reserve

Lamar Jackson - CB

New York Jets

79 total snaps

78 defense

1 special teams

78.1 tackling grade per PFF

4 tackles (4 solo), 1 STOP

4 completions, 2 TDs allowed on 7 targets

Will Compton - LB

Tennessee Titans

30 total snaps

21 defense

19 special reams

1 tackle (1 solo), 1 missed tackle

26.1 tackling grade per PFF

Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR

Cincinnati Bengals

18 special teams snaps

1 tackle

78.2 overall special teams grade per PFF

Chris Jones - CB

Minnesota Vikings

35 total snaps

20 defense

15 special teams

3 tackles (3 solo), 2 STOP, 1 missed

3 completions on 3 targets

29.5 tackling grade per PFF
Huskers in the NFL - Practice Squad
Player/Team

Freedom Akinmoladun - DL

Cincinnati Bengals

Darrion Daniels - DL

San Francisco 49ers

Prince Amukamara - DB

Arizona Cardinals
