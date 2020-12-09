Huskers in the NFL: Week 13 Stat Check
Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 13. Stats courtesy of PFF.
|Player
|Week 1 numbers
|
Ameer Abdullah - RB
Minnesota Vikings
|
20 total snaps
4 offense
16 special teams
2 carries, 11 yards, 1 first down
1 catch, 18 yards, 1 first down
2 kickoff returns, 24.5 average
79.4 overall offensive grade per PFF
82.9 passing play grade
|
Rex Burkhead - RB
New England Patriots
|
Injured reserve (knee)
|
Cethan Carter - TE
Cincinnati Bengals
|
32 total snaps
14 offense
18 special teams
|
Lavonte David - LB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Bye
|
Carlos Davis - DL
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Inactive
|
Khalil Davis - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Bye
|
Nick Gates - OL
New York Giants
|
58 total snaps
56 offense
2 special teams
No pressures allowed, no penalties
|
Nathan Gerry - OLB
Philadelphia Eagles
|
Injured reserve (Achilles)
|
Luke Gifford - LB
Dallas Cowboys
|
Suspended (PEDs)
|
Randy Gregory - DE
Dallas Cowboys
|
No statistics
|
Richie Incognito - OL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Injured reserve (foot)
|
Andy Janovich - FB
Cleveland Browns
|
21 total snaps
13 offense
8 special teams
78.3 pass-blocking grade per PFF
|
Joshua Kalu - DB
Tennessee Titans
|
25 special teams snaps
No statistics
|
Sam Koch - P
Baltimore Ravens
|
1 punt, 34 yards
|
Alex Lewis - OL
New York Jets
|
Inactive (coach's decision)
|
Devine Ozigbo - RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
19 special teams snaps
|
Brent Qvale - OL
Houston Texans
|
5 special teams snaps
|
Ndamukong Suh - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Bye
|
Maliek Collins - DL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Injured reserve
|
Lamar Jackson - CB
New York Jets
|
79 total snaps
78 defense
1 special teams
78.1 tackling grade per PFF
4 tackles (4 solo), 1 STOP
4 completions, 2 TDs allowed on 7 targets
|
Will Compton - LB
Tennessee Titans
|
30 total snaps
21 defense
19 special reams
1 tackle (1 solo), 1 missed tackle
26.1 tackling grade per PFF
|
Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR
Cincinnati Bengals
|
18 special teams snaps
1 tackle
78.2 overall special teams grade per PFF
|
Chris Jones - CB
Minnesota Vikings
|
35 total snaps
20 defense
15 special teams
3 tackles (3 solo), 2 STOP, 1 missed
3 completions on 3 targets
29.5 tackling grade per PFF
|Player/Team
|
Freedom Akinmoladun - DL
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Darrion Daniels - DL
San Francisco 49ers
|
Prince Amukamara - DB
Arizona Cardinals