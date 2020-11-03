 Huskers in the NFL: Stat Check Week 8
Huskers in the NFL: Stat Check Week 8

Robin Washut • HuskerOnline
Senior Writer
@RobinWashut
Robin has been with HuskerOnline since July of 2008, focusing on Nebraska football team coverage as well as being the No. 1 Husker men's basketball team and recruiting writer.

Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 8. Stats courtesy of PFF.

Huskers in the NFL Week 8 Stat Check
Player Week 8 numbers

Ameer Abdullah - RB

Minnesota Vikings

13 special teams snaps

1 kickoff return, 9 yards

Rex Burkhead - RB

New England Patriots

44 total snaps

32 offense

12 special teams

6 carries, 26 yards (4.3 ypc)

3 first downs

1 catch, 5 yards

77.9 offense grade per PFF

Cethan Carter - TE

Cincinnati Bengals

30 total snaps

16 offense

14 special teams

1 catch, 2 yards, 1 first down

72.7 grade on pass plays per PFF

Will Compton - LB

Tennessee Titans

Inactive (healthy scratch)

Lavonte David - LB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5 tackles (3 solo)

1 pass breakup

Carlos Davis - DL

Pittsburgh Steelers

Inactive (healthy scratch)

Khalil Davis - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inactive (ankle injury)

Nick Gates - OL

New York Giants

69 offensive snaps

Nathan Gerry - OLB

Philadelphia Eagles

Injured reserve (Achilles)

Luke Gifford - LB

Dallas Cowboys

Inactive (healthy scratch)

Randy Gregory - DE

Dallas Cowboys

33 total snaps

31 defense

2 special teams

3 tackles (3 solo), 2 STOP tackles

2 pressures, 1 QB hurry, 1 QB hit

Richie Incognito - OL

Las Vegas Raiders

Injured reserve (Achilles injury)

Andy Janovich - FB

Cleveland Browns

16 total snaps

6 offense

10 special teams

Joshua Kalu - DB

Tennessee Titans

19 special teams snaps

Sam Koch - P

Baltimore Ravens

7 special teams snaps

3 punts, 39.7 average

2 punts inside the 20-yard line

Alex Lewis - OL

New York Jets

61 total snaps

57 offense

4 special teams

4 pressures, 2 QB hits, 2 QB hurries allowed

Devine Ozigbo - RB

Jacksonville Jaguars

Bye

Brent Qvale - OL

Houston Texans

Bye

Ndamukong Suh - DL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2 tackles (1 solo)

1 sack

Maliek Collins - DL

Las Vegas Raiders

32 total snaps

31 defensive snaps

1 special teams

1 tackle, 1 QB hurry

Darrion Daniels - DL

San Francisco 49ers

Inactive (healthy scratch)

Chris Jones - CB

Arizona Cardinals

Bye

Lamar Jackson - CB

New York Jets

2 special teams snaps
Huskers in the NFL - Practice Squad
Player/Team

Freedom Akinmoladun - DL

Cincinnati Bengals

Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR

Cincinnati Bengals

Prince Amukamara - DB

Arizona Cardinals
