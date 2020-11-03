Huskers in the NFL: Stat Check Week 8
Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 8. Stats courtesy of PFF.
|Player
|Week 8 numbers
|
Ameer Abdullah - RB
Minnesota Vikings
|
13 special teams snaps
1 kickoff return, 9 yards
|
Rex Burkhead - RB
New England Patriots
|
44 total snaps
32 offense
12 special teams
6 carries, 26 yards (4.3 ypc)
3 first downs
1 catch, 5 yards
77.9 offense grade per PFF
|
Cethan Carter - TE
Cincinnati Bengals
|
30 total snaps
16 offense
14 special teams
1 catch, 2 yards, 1 first down
72.7 grade on pass plays per PFF
|
Will Compton - LB
Tennessee Titans
|
Inactive (healthy scratch)
|
Lavonte David - LB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
5 tackles (3 solo)
1 pass breakup
|
Carlos Davis - DL
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Inactive (healthy scratch)
|
Khalil Davis - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Inactive (ankle injury)
|
Nick Gates - OL
New York Giants
|
69 offensive snaps
|
Nathan Gerry - OLB
Philadelphia Eagles
|
Injured reserve (Achilles)
|
Luke Gifford - LB
Dallas Cowboys
|
Inactive (healthy scratch)
|
Randy Gregory - DE
Dallas Cowboys
|
33 total snaps
31 defense
2 special teams
3 tackles (3 solo), 2 STOP tackles
2 pressures, 1 QB hurry, 1 QB hit
|
Richie Incognito - OL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Injured reserve (Achilles injury)
|
Andy Janovich - FB
Cleveland Browns
|
16 total snaps
6 offense
10 special teams
|
Joshua Kalu - DB
Tennessee Titans
|
19 special teams snaps
|
Sam Koch - P
Baltimore Ravens
|
7 special teams snaps
3 punts, 39.7 average
2 punts inside the 20-yard line
|
Alex Lewis - OL
New York Jets
|
61 total snaps
57 offense
4 special teams
4 pressures, 2 QB hits, 2 QB hurries allowed
|
Devine Ozigbo - RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
Bye
|
Brent Qvale - OL
Houston Texans
|
Bye
|
Ndamukong Suh - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
2 tackles (1 solo)
1 sack
|
Maliek Collins - DL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
32 total snaps
31 defensive snaps
1 special teams
1 tackle, 1 QB hurry
|
Darrion Daniels - DL
San Francisco 49ers
|
Inactive (healthy scratch)
|
Chris Jones - CB
Arizona Cardinals
|
Bye
|
Lamar Jackson - CB
New York Jets
|
2 special teams snaps
|Player/Team
|
Freedom Akinmoladun - DL
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Prince Amukamara - DB
Arizona Cardinals