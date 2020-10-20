Huskers in the NFL: Stat Check Week 6
Here is a complete breakdown of how Nebraska's players in the NFL did over Week 6. Stats courtesy of PFF.
|Player
|Week 1 numbers
|
Ameer Abdullah - RB
Minnesota Vikings
|
35 total snaps
16 offense
19 special teams
2 rushes, 7 yards (2.5 ypc), 2 first downs
1 catch, 1 yard
3 kickoff returns, 73 yards (24.3 ypr)
|
Rex Burkhead - RB
New England Patriots
|
30 total snaps
18 offense
12 special teams
5 rushes, 14 yards (2.8 ypc)
|
Cethan Carter - TE
Cincinnati Bengals
|
47 total snaps
23 offense
24 special teams
1 target, 1 drop
|
Will Compton - LB
Tennessee Titans
|
Inactive
|
Lavonte David - LB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
63 defensive snaps
6 tackles (5 solo), 6 STOP
2 sacks
80.3 pass-rush grade per PFF
|
Carlos Davis - DL
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
Inactive
|
Khalil Davis - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
Inactive
|
Nick Gates - OL
New York Giants
|
52 total snaps
48 offense
4 special teams
1 QB hurry allowed
|
Nathan Gerry - OLB
Philadelphia Eagles
|
87 total snaps
68 defense
19 special teams
8 tackles (6 solo), 3 STOP
1 pass breakup
|
Luke Gifford - LB
Dallas Cowboys
|
Inactive
|
Randy Gregory - DE
Dallas Cowboys
|
Expected to return Oct. 25
|
Richie Incognito - OL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Injured reserve
|
Andy Janovich - FB
Cleveland Browns
|
27 total snaps
7 offense
20 special teams
1 tackle
70.3 OFF grade, 81.4 pass block grade per PFF
|
Joshua Kalu - DB
Tennessee Titans
|
20 special teams snaps
|
Sam Koch - P
Baltimore Ravens
|
13 special teams snaps
7 punts, 325 yards (43.6 NET)
3 punts inside the 20
|
Alex Lewis - OL
New York Jets
|
51 total snaps
50 offense
1 special teams
87.4 pass-blocking grade per PFF
No QB pressures allowed
|
Devine Ozigbo - RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
|
Injured reserve
|
Brent Qvale - OL
Houston Texans
|
5 special teams snaps
|
Ndamukong Suh - DL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
43 defensive snaps
1 sack, 1 QB hurry
1 penalty
|
Maliek Collins - DL
Las Vegas Raiders
|
Bye
|
Lamar Jackson - CB
New York Jets
|
25 total snaps
18 defense
7 special teams
1 tackle
76.1 DEF grade, 77.2 COV grade per PFF
|
Darrion Daniels - DL
San Francisco 49ers
|
Inactive
|
Freedom Akinmoladun - DL
Cincinnati Bengals
|
Inactive
|Player/Team
|
Stanley Morgan Jr. - WR
Cincinnati Bengals