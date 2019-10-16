News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-16 13:07:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskers in the hunt for R100 DB Harrell

R100 DB Jalen Harrell
R100 DB Jalen Harrell (Rivals.com)
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

Nebraska has lured a former Miami commitment to Lincoln in their 2020 class and now they may be trying to get a recent Florida State decommitment to join him. Jalen Harrell, from Hialeah (Flor.) Ch...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}