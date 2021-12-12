Huskers impress JUCO DL Fevaleaki on official visit

Nebraska made a late offer to Seleti Fevaleaki after the Ephraim (Utah) Snow College season came to an end. Fevaleaki came away from his visit most impressed with the facilities the Huskers have available for their athletes.

"It was a great visit," Fevaleaki said. "I really liked their facilities. They have everything that you need to make yourself a great player and to get the most out of you." Besides being impressed with the facilities, Fevaleaki was equally impressed with the Nebraska defensive line coach. "That was big for me. I wanted to see what kind of football IQ coach (Tony) Tuioti had. And he really knows what he's doing and can help me develop as a player."

Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti (Nate Clouse)