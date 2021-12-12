Huskers impress JUCO DL Fevaleaki on official visit
Nebraska made a late offer to Seleti Fevaleaki after the Ephraim (Utah) Snow College season came to an end. Fevaleaki came away from his visit most impressed with the facilities the Huskers have available for their athletes.
"It was a great visit," Fevaleaki said. "I really liked their facilities. They have everything that you need to make yourself a great player and to get the most out of you."
Besides being impressed with the facilities, Fevaleaki was equally impressed with the Nebraska defensive line coach.
"That was big for me. I wanted to see what kind of football IQ coach (Tony) Tuioti had. And he really knows what he's doing and can help me develop as a player."
At 6-foot-3 and 265-pounds, Fevaleaki shows that he has great athleticism. The Huskers primarily see Fevaleaki playing as an end in their, 3-4 line but he feels he could do more.
"Nebraska really likes me to play the 4-spot in their 3-4. It's a good fit. I can do it. They also think that I could play the 5-technique in a 4-3, and I am even comfortable moving down to the three-technique."
Nebraska fans will have to wait a couple of months to find out where Fevaleaki is going. There are at least two more trips planned and then he will sign in February.
"I have three years remaining," Fevaleaki said. "I am not going to sign until January because I am going to take trips to Indiana and Utah State. I can't enroll until June."