One of the storylines of every Nebraska offseason over the past several years has been whether this will finally be the year the tight ends become more involved in the passing game. For basically every year since 2012, the answer has ended up a resounding no. Not only have the Husker tight ends been lacking in receiving production over the past seven years, the group has been all but absent entirely. In head coach Scott Frost’s first two seasons in Lincoln, NU’s tight ends have been targeted a total of 89 times for 62 catches, 698 yards, and four touchdowns. To put those numbers into perspective, Purdue tight end Bryce Hopkins caught 61 balls for 830 yards and seven scores by himself last season alone.

Jack Stoll has 46 catches over the past two seasons, a number Nebraska wants to see increase in a big way this season. (Associated Press)

That storyline is once again near the forefront of Nebraska’s offensive conversations this fall, especially with the Huskers’ boasting their deepest tight end room in years. Will 2020 finally be the season where the tight end once again becomes a factor? “We're a pretty veteran tight end group, and I think we just continue to make strides,” senior tight end Jack Stoll said. “I think specifically this year in receiving, you can see us going out there, making more plays, whether that's Austin Allen, whether that's Travis Vokolek, Kurt Rafdal, we're just going out there and making plays. “We're getting the ball a lot more. That's something that we just got to keep continuing to detail up and make sure that that continues.” Stoll has been NU’s top producing tight end the past two seasons, hauling in 25 catches on 36 targets for 234 yards and a touchdown last year and 21 grabs on 28 targets for 243 and three scores in 2018. But dating back through Stoll, Tyler Hoppes, and Cethan Carter – Nebraska’s top tight end receivers since 2013 – no player at the position has finished with more than 34 receptions, 377 yards, or three touchdowns, all accomplished by Hoppes in 2017. Hoppes was targeted 55 times that season, the most throws to any NU tight end since 2013. After that, the next highest target total was 38 to Carter in 2015. The last time Nebraska had quality production from the unit was all the way back in 2012, when Kyler Reed and Ben Cotton helped the group combine for 50 catches, 678 yards, and five touchdowns.