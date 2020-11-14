Redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey made his first career start in place of junior Adrian Martinez, and he finished 13-of-21 for 152 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while rushing 13 times for a game-high 67 yards and a score.

In a battle of winless teams, Nebraska (1-2) was outgained 501-298 in total yardage and scored just three points in the second half. But the Nittany Lions (0-4) managed only one touchdown in six red zone attempts and had two turnovers converted into 13 NU points.

While they nearly saw a 21-point lead erased in the final seconds, the Huskers finally tasted victory once again in a 30-23 defeat of Penn State on Saturday.

It had been nearly a full year since Nebraska last won a football game – 357 days, to be exact.

McCaffrey’s opening drive as the starter couldn’t have gone much better, as he three of his first four passes and rushed for 24 yards, including a one-yard sneak for a touchdown 3:34 into the game.

Nebraska’s defense then followed that up with Cam Taylor-Britt picking off Sean Clifford and returning it 53 yards down to the Penn State 15-yard line.

The Huskers should have put another touchdown on the board, but McCaffrey’s third-and-goal pass bounced off Kade Warner’s chest in the back of the end zone. Instead, they had to settle for a 22-yard field goal by Connor Culp that made it 10-0 with 6:14 left in the first.

Penn State responded with a 14-play, six-minute drive down to the NU 15-yard line but had to settle for a 33-yard field goal by Jake Pinegar to begin the second quarter.

McCaffrey kept on rolling on Nebraska’s ensuing possession, this time dumping off a jet sweep pass to Zavier Betts and the freshman taking it 45 yards around the right end for a touchdown. That marked the Huskers’ longest play from scrimmage this season and pushed the lead up to 17-3.

The snowball only continued on the following series, as safety Deontai Williams came on a blitz and completed the defensive trifecta – sacking Clifford, stripping the ball out, and recovering the fumble for a 26-yard touchdown.

Clifford was eventually benched for sophomore Will Levis after completing just 5-of-8 passes for 37 yards, an interception, and a lost fumble.

Penn State opted to go for a fourth-and-1 from its 34-yard line, and Caziah Holmes broke loose for a 36-yard scamper to move into NU territory. But the 13-play drive eventually stalled, and PSU again only came away with a Pinegar field goal from 40 yards out.

Nebraska got the final say for the half, though, tacking on a 25-yard field goal by Connor Culp as time expired to take a 27-6 lead into halftime.

The Huskers put up 203 total yards, and McCaffrey completed 10-of-15 passes for 132 yards and a score in the first half. But the story was the defense, which forced two turnovers that led to 13 points and didn’t allow a touchdown in consecutive quarters for the first time this season.

Pinegar's 56-yard field goal fell well short on Penn State’s first drive of the second half, but Keyvone Lee popped a 31-yard touchdown run up the gut to trim NU’s lead to 27-13 with 7:51 left in the third quarter.

Nebraska quickly went three and out, and Jahan Dotson returned the punt 21 yards to spot the Nittany Lions at midfield. Penn State drove down to the NU 7, but once again only came away with three points on a 27-yard field goal by Pinegar, his third of the day.

The Huskers were able to settle things down a bit and chew up 5:27 off the clock with an 11-play drive, but they too only came away with a 30-yard field goal from Culp to take a 30-16 lead with 10:34 remaining.

But just like that, Penn State made it a one-score game with a 74-yard pass from Levis to Pat Freiermuth down to the one-yard line and then a touchdown run by Devyn Ford.

Things got even worse from there, as McCaffrey was hit as he threw the ball, and Brandon Smith came down with the interception at the Nebraska 48. The Nittany Lions methodically marched down the field – including converting a fourth-and-five – and set up first and 10 at the NU 11.

Faced with a second fourth down on the drive after three straight incompletions, Levis’s pass was broken up by Dicaprio Bootle for a turnover on downs.

The offense couldn’t do anything with the opportunity, however, and the Huskers punted the ball right back after taking just 50 seconds off the clock.

With just 37 left in the game, Penn State faced a fourth-and-goal from the 13 coming out of its final timeout. The pocket collapsed on Levis as he dropped back, and he was wrapped up and lofted a pass that hit the turf with not a receiver around.

McCaffrey kneeled the final seconds off the clock, and the Huskers clinched their first victory of the season.

Levis ended up completing 14 of 31 passes for 219 yards and rushed for 61 yards, while Wan’Dale Robinson carried the ball a team-high 16 times for 60 yards for the Huskers.

Nebraska is set to return to action next week when Illinois comes to town for an 11 a.m. kick.