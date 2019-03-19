In it's latest home opener since 1978, the Nebraska baseball team (7-7) was able to outlast the visitors from Colorado Springs 7-6 to take game one of a mid-week, two-game series. The Huskers got the scoring started in the fourth inning on an RBI single to center-field by freshman Colby Gomes, while also adding a three-run home run by Keegan Watson in just his seventh at-bat of the year. The Falcons were able to answer with a pair of runs of their own in the top half of the fifth inning on an RBI groundout from Christian Gambale and an RBI double from Nic Ready. After the Huskers added a run in the fifth on an error, the Falcons made it a brand new ball game when catcher Rob Dau shot a two-RBI double into left-field. Air Force wasn't done scoring quite yet as they were able to add a run in the top of the seventh to take the 6-5 lead. Late in the game, pitching proved to be the biggest difference between the two teams. After Spencer Schwellenbach led things off in the seventh with a single to center, a pair of Husker walks loaded up the bases with only one out. Falcon pitcher Nathan Price came on in relief in the middle of the inning and it only took Price facing two batters for the Huskers to regain the lead. Luke Roskam was hit by a pitch, scoring the tying run, and a sacrifice fly by Joe Acker put the Huskers back on top late in the game where they wouldn't look back, coming away with the win, 7-6.



Schwellenbach's leadoff single proves vital in key 7th inning

Heading into the seventh inning, the Huskers hadn't been able to get much going on offense since the four-run fourth, aside from an error that led to a run in the fifth. Falcon pitcher Luke Chilcutt had retired all three batters the inning before, catching two Huskers looking at strike three calls. Shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach got things started for the Huskers in the seventh on a single to centerfield. A wild pitch by the Falcons moved Schwellenbach in scoring position and a hit batter later scored the freshman to tie the game up at six. The single by Schwellenbach put enough pressure on the Falcon bullpen that it led to two pitching changes in the inning and the eventual go-ahead run to be scored. After the tying run came across the plate, junior Joe Acker hit a sacrifice fly into left, scoring Mojo Hagge and sealing the win for the Huskers.

Watson's 3-run blast provides early spark

Coming into Tuesday's contest against Air Force, sophomore Keegan Watson only had five at-bats on the year. In what would be Watson's first hit of the season, the designated hitter turned on a high fastball, shooting a line drive over the right-field fence for a three-run home run to give the Huskers an early 4-0 lead on the Falcons. "I actually thought it was just going to be a line drive, the kid might catch it, he might not," Watson recalled. "I had no idea it was going to be a home run off the bat. Watson would finish the day 1-4 leading his team with three RBI's.

"[Today] was set up for a lot of excuses if you come out and play. To fight through that and to have some adversity today with the weather and the tough call there in the ninth inning with a double play possibility and finding a way to get it done, it was good." — Head coach Darin Erstad on his team fighting to a 7-6 win

Late-game pitching salvages the win

Heading into the later innings of the game, the Husker bullpen looked to be falling apart and would eventually give this game up to the Falcons. However, three strong outings from Robbie Palkart, Ben Klenke, and Colby Gomes was enough to keep the lead for the Huskers late in the game and come away with a win. The three pitchers combined for 3.0 IP, two hits, and only one run scored. Freshman Colby Gomes provided his third save of the season, striking out two batters and only allowing a single runner on base.

Up next for the Huskers