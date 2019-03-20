The rumors concerning Tim Miles’s future at Nebraska reached a boiling point just hours before Wednesday night’s National Invitation Tournament opener vs. Butler.

But he and the Huskers delayed that decision a few days longer with a wild 80-76 victory despite using just six players in the game.

After coming back from a 12-point deficit early in the game, Nebraska nearly let a 12-point lead of its own vanish in the closing minutes. But the No. 4-seeded Huskers made enough plays in crunch time to survive and advance to the NIT’s second round, where they will travel to play No. 2 TCU on Sunday night for an 8:30 p.m. CT tip.

Junior Isaiah Roby put up a career-high 28 points while seniors James Palmer Jr. and Glynn Watson added 23 and 17, respectively, as the short-handed Huskers shot 50 percent from the field, scored half of their points in the paint, and went 23-of-27 from the free throw line.

“Probably these last couple games since Iowa I think everybody has been playing with a lot of emotions,” Watson said. “A lot of guys have been stepping up. Johnny (Trueblood) made some big plays. Roby was great all night and got us going. We started off slow, but we got going, got some stops, and we didn’t look back.”

Butler opened the game by hitting four of its first seven 3-pointers while Nebraska started 1-of-6 from the field to give the Bulldogs an early 14-2 lead. But Roby would end up scoring NU’s first 11 points of the night, including a personal 7-0 run to trim the deficit to five midway through the first half.

Nebraska followed that with an 11-3 rally and tied the game back up at 22-22 on a 3-pointer by Watson with 5:49 left in the half. A pair of free throws by Palmer equaled it again at 27-27, and then Palmer gave NU its first lead on a layup with 1:10 left.

“They came out hot, and we came out kind of lackadaisical,” Roby said. “Like most games we come out slow, we weren’t doing the game plan and weren’t taking advantage of the easy stuff, and they were taking advantage of everything we gave them. Later in the game we just started to execute the game plan better.”

A highlight dunk by Roby with 30 seconds to go sent the Huskers into halftime up 31-30 despite trailing by as many as 12 just minutes earlier. Roby scored 17 of his 28 points in the first half alone, helping Nebraska overcome Butler matching its season average with eight made 3-pointers on 16 attempts.