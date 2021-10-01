Huskers have their eye on talented, in-state sophomore

In a year where Nebraska will take about half of the number of recruits in the recruiting class than they typically do they are paying attention to some of the younger players in the state. The Huskers are the first school to show three-sport athlete Carter Nelson from Ainsworth (Neb.) any attention for football.

The 6-foot-4 and 205-pound Nelson was in Lincoln for the Buffalo game. Nelson was very impressed by the different view as a recruit that weekend.

"It was really fun," Nelson said. "I have always went to games but being on the field and hearing the roar of the crowd when the team came to the field was such an amazing experience."

Nelson plays receiver/tight end, quarterback and is also a standout defender for Ainsworth. He doesn't really have a preference which position he plays in college.

"It sounds like Nebraska's primary interest in me is as a tight end. It's hard to tell if that's my preference because I am still young and my body hasn't completely developed muscle-wise. So it's hard to tell what it will be but I will play whatever position I am needed at."

While Nelson doesn't have a preference which position he plays in college he does like the fact that Nebraska sees him as a tight end. He watched how Nebraska used the tight ends in the game against Buffalo.

"I like the way that Nebraska uses and puts the tight end in their offense," Nelson said. "I think Nebraska's offense is starting to click some."