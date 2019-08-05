Junior Jervay Green scored 15 points and freshman Kevin Cross added 11 to unofficially open the Fred Hoiberg era at Nebraska with an 87-56 win over Stella Azzurra Academy in Rome on Monday in the first of four games during the team’s tour of Italy. With a starting five of Green, junior Dachon Burke, senior Haanif Cheatham, senior Matej Kavas and junior Thor Thorbjarnarson, the Huskers got off to a bit of a slow start but quickly took the game over.

After trailing 5-1 out of the gates, NU went up by as many as 26 points before halftime and never looked back. For Hoiberg, he didn’t go into the game with many expectations, but for the most part his team accomplished what he had hoped. “The biggest thing you want to see in a situation like this is to go out and compete for 40 minutes, whatever the circumstance is,” Hoiberg said in an interview with the Husker Sports Network. “I thought we competed really well for about 30 of the 40 minutes. I thought we took our foot off the gas a little bit. We got up 26 in the second quarter and let them cut it back to 17. “We didn’t do the things that made us successful early, which was pushing the ball, playing unselfishly, and not having the same type of movement. But like I told them in the locker room, sometimes that first one is the most difficult, and it’s good to get that one behind us. “For the first time out here playing together against another team, for the most part I was very pleased.” Burke finished with 11 points while Kavas had 10, as the Huskers did the majority of their work at the rim and by creating points off turnovers. Every NU player who suited up scored in the game.