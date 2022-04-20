Huskers grab a midweek win over NDSU

The Nebraska baseball team (14-21, 4-5 Big Ten) took advantage of some big swings to take down North Dakota State (21-12) on Wednesday 4-3.

Dawson McCarville got the start for the Huskers in this one and got off to a slow start. After a scoreless first inning, the graduate transfer gave up a run on three hits in the second, but worked three outs with runners on to get out of the jam.

Griffin Everitt countered the Bison advantage with a solo home run in the bottom half of the second inning and tied the game at one run a piece.

NDSU then answered with a two-run homer of their own to regain the lead 3-1 and put NU on the back foot. However, a solo homer from Cam Chick followed by two Big Red base hits and a double from Griffin Everitt that gave Nebraska the lead at 4-3.

The Huskers went to the bullpen in the fourth inning with two outs, and CJ Hood worked his stuff. The freshman went one and one third innings, allowing no hits.

Chandler Benson then continued the work out of the arm barn, working a scoreless sixth inning, allowing just one hit.

Tyler Martin then dealt two outs in the seventh, followed by Corbin Hawkins who kept the Bison off the board.

Finally, Braxton Bragg came in with two outs in the eighth, and retired four NDSU batters to give NU its first win in 6 days.