Nebraska gave the No. 14-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini all it could handle Sunday night in Champaign.

It just wasn’t enough.

The Huskers’ best road performance against a Big Ten opponent this season — by far — still couldn’t get the job done as the Huskers fell 87-84 in overtime. The loss comes despite Keisei Tominaga finding his groove and scoring a career-high 31 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and 5-of-7 from behind the arc.

Nebraska drops to 16-7 overall and 6-6 in the Big Ten. Illinois improves to 16-5, 7-3. Nebraska hasn't won in Champaign as a member of the Big Ten since 2016.

While the loss is still that — a loss — the performance away from Pinnacle Bank Arena against one of the best teams in the country shows the Huskers, and the committee that determines the NCAA Tournament field, they're capable of winning a conference game on the road.

“We showed we can do it, that’s for sure,” Hoiberg told the Huskers Radio Network after the game.

The Huskers, coming off back-to-back overtime games, will play at Northwestern on Wednesday. The Wildcats will be ticked off when Nebraska comes to town — they've lost consecutive overtime games to Purdue and Minnesota. The Huskers won the first matchup Jan. 20 in Lincoln 75-69.

"I thought our energy coming out was where it needed to be," Hoiberg said of Sunday's game. "Now, we have to get over a tough, emotional loss. And two overtime games in a row, and short prep again and another really tough environment against a team coming off a loss, is going to be tough for us. But we have to get ready and get back on it."

Hoiberg often talks about the two areas of the game that are crucial to this year's Husker team: turnovers and rebounding. If you take care of both, you'll win. If you lose both, you'll get your butt kicked. If you do one, but not the other, you'll at least have a shot at a win.

On Sunday, Hoiberg's team took care of business in one of those areas — turnovers. The Huskers committed just nine while Illinois had 14. Nebraska did well capitalizing off those Illini mistakes, turning them into 18 points. The ball security helped keep Nebraska in the game for the entire 45 minutes.

But the rebounding? It was another example of an opponent exposing the Huskers' weakness. Illinois out-rebounded Nebraska 50-33 overall and 17-5 on the offensive glass. Brad Underwood's team won the second-chance-point battle 12-4.

Nebraska didn't have anyone who could consistently compete with Illini forward Ty Rogers on the boards. The 6-foot-6, 210-pounder scored eight points, but grabbed 14 rebounds, five of which were offensive.

“At some point in the second half, we lost our physicality," Hoiberg said. "I thought we played hard. We competed for an entire 45 minutes. But we just lost our physicality out there and got out-rebounded by 17.”