Huskers getting serious about taking kicker in 2022 class

There have been a number of games for Nebraska this season where the kicking game played into losing a tight game. The Huskers didn't appear to be serious about any kickers in the 2022 class until this weekend. Charlie Weinrich , from Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley, was in the stands and sees a huge opportunity in Lincoln potentially.

"I hate seeing what's going on there (at Nebraska), but things like that happen and I am happy they are talking to me about working to fix it. It's great knowing I would be able to go to school with my sister and also play football. I can definitely see myself at Nebraska."

Weinrich doesn't like seeing Nebraska lose. He feels like he could be a part of the answer in turning things around in Lincoln.

"That was my first time for a game at Nebraska," Weinrich said. "I was super-impressed. The atmosphere was insane! It was exactly what you want to play in and the type of fans you want to play for."

Weinrich was able to share that the Nebraska staff plans to bring in a kicker. He has been up-front with NU about his desire to pick up an offer from the Huskers.

"Nebraska wants to take a kicker to come in and compete for kicking field goals," Weinrich said. "They said that I should know soon if they plan to offer one. I have openly expressed my interest to them and talked with them a lot, so I am hoping I am the one they decide to roll with."

Weinrich is a five-star rated kicker by Kohl's Kicking. He kicked a 57-yard field goal this year, which is now the longest in the history of Kansas high school football.

"I am 8-for-15 with four blocked kicks," Weinrich said. "I also had missed from 45, 47 and 48 yards. My longest field goal in a game is the Kansas state record at 57-yards."

There are already two offers there for Weinrich and there are a few more schools that could offer. He is planning on possibly getting back to Nebraska as early as this coming weekend.

"I have offers from Kansas and Iowa State. I am hearing a lot from Nebraska, Kansas State and Missouri. Next week I might go back to Nebraska or I will go to Kansas. I am not positive yet. I am headed to Iowa in two weeks."

Weinrich is leaning towards keeping his recruitment open until February. He's being discouraged by some, but thinks that it's better for him to wait it out to make sure he makes the right decision.

"I am leaning more towards being patient," Weinrich said. "I have had some comments from coaches trying to get me there early. I don't think that will happen, but it's fun to think about. I am just staying patient and trusting the process to make sure I find the right spot."