Huskers get swept in a Friday doubleheader against BYU

The Nebraska baseball team (13-20, 4-5 Big Ten) dropped another game to BYU (19-13, 6-6 WCC) in the second meeting of Friday's double header 7-6.

Emmett Olson was the evening starter for the Huskers and his third start built off his last. The sophomore started strong, throwing two scoreless innings, striking out three batters.

The Husker offense got off to a strong start themselves with a run in each the first and second innings. Griffin Everitt and Jack Steil drove in the runs for NU and put them up 2-0.

The Cougars answered in the next half inning, scoring two of their own to tie the game up, and put the pressure back on the Big Red. However, Nebraska met the challenge and put another run on the board in the third when Leighton Banjoff drove in the Huskers' third run.

After five full innings, Olson was done having given up two runs on two hits and struck out five. Mason Ornelas took the mound for NU and that is when things started to go downhill. BYU got four consecutive players on base, and drove in three runs in the sixth to take a 5-3 lead.

Chandler Benson was on the bump in the seventh inning and after giving two free bases, CJ Hood took over. Hood gave up a sac fly that charged a run to Benson and NU trailed 6-3.

Cam Chick changed the momentum in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run shot to bring Nebraska within one. Max Anderson then tripled with a runner on first to tie the game up, and it looked like the tides were changing. With one out and a runner on third, the Huskers failed to get Anderson across.

Braxton Bragg came in to pitch in the eighth and the first BYU batter he faced hit a solo home run to take the lead, and that was too much for the Big Red to overcome.