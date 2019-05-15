Tennessee transfer Derrick Walker took an official visit to Nebraska last week and hardly anyone but he and the Huskers’ coaching staff knew about it.

A week later, the 6-foot-8, 236-pound junior power forward announced his commitment to NU via social media, providing a surprising exclamation point on a wild past few days for head coach Fred Hoiberg and Co. on the recruiting front.

A former 2017 three-star recruit out of Kansas City, Mo., who attended Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Academy, Walker becomes Nebraska’s fourth signee over the past six days, joining Shamiel Stevenson, Yvan Ouedraogo, and Kevin Cross.

He told HuskerOnline that he plans to redshirt the 2019-20 season and then have two years of eligibility remaining.

Walker said it was a previous relationship with NU assistant and lead recruiter Matt Abdelmassih that put the Huskers on his radar once he got his release from Tennessee, and it didn’t take long for his visit to sell him on Lincoln being his new home.

“I’ve always known Matt and had a really good relationship with him,” Walker said. “He recruited me to St. John’s, so we had built a relationship before I committed to Tennessee. He’s a good guy and he always kept in touch with me, so there’s a good connection between me and him and we have a really good relationship. That being said, once I entered the portal, he continued to recruit me, and we just continued our relationship.”