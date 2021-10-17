Huskers get a commitment from 2023 Chicago shortstop Correa

The Nebraska baseball program hosted several recruits as visitors for the Northwestern and Michigan football game weekends. They have since garnered several commitments from those visitors, one of which is Jaden Correa from Chicago, Illinois.

The 6-foot, 175-pound middle infield prospect both bats and throws right-handed, and he was recruited to play the middle infield in Lincoln.

"Nebraska recruited me to play shortstop or second base," the De La Salle high school product Correa said. "I feel like my infield [defensive skills] is really my main asset. I feel like I have nice hands and a strong arm, so that really helps me out.

"At the plate, I'm really a singles and doubles hitter. I hit the gaps and don't really go for bombs. I get on base a lot being a leadoff guy. I bat somewhere around .315 to .330."

Things developed over the summer between the Huskers and Correa after they saw him play in a tournament.

"The coaches were really cool," Correa said. "They saw me play in a Futures Game down in Georgia in August or late July. I had a bomb in that game and from there we started talking."

NU baseball recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell primarily handled Correa's recruitment for the Huskers.

"He was very respectful and he treated me like family," Correa stated. "Sometimes our calls weren't even about baseball. Sometimes it was just seeing how I was doing."

Correa proceeded to take an official visit to Nebraska for the Northwestern Wildcats football game weekend.

"It felt like home and the visit was nice," Correa shared. "That's why I committed to Nebraska. It was amazing! First, the facilities are awesome. I mean, down in Chicago we don't have those kinds of facilities.

"The field was amazing, and I got to meet some of the players and they were all awesome and respectful. They treated me like I was on the team already."

Nebraska winning the Big Ten conference championship so early in head coach Will Bolt's tenure in Lincoln also appealed to Correa.

"I feel that's going to keep on going," Correa said. "They were underdogs and no one was thinking they were going to do anything, but Coach Bolt coached them up so that they won the conference. I feel that success is going to continue in the coming years."

Correa was also being recruited and pursued by Wichita State and Kansas State.