McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian defensive tackle Marquis Black visited Nebraska for the game against Ohio State. Despite a tough game for the Huskers, Black saw something very important that helped him make his decision to commit to Nebraska.



"When I was up there for the Ohio State game all of the fans were still there in the fourth quarter," Black said. "I never grew up in an environment like that at all. There was a first down in the fourth quarter with two or three minutes left Nebraska got a first down and I thought they were winning for a minute. It was crazy."

Another one of the big reasons Black chose the Huskers was because of the people at Nebraska. Black saw similarities between the Nebraska staff and his father, and the fans at NU also had a big impact on him during his visit.



"Coach Scott Frost and coach Tony Tuioti remind me of my dad. When I get there I will probably see the full effect, but when I was there for my visit they reminded me of my dad. When it comes to getting serious to go they'll let you know, but they won't just dog cuss you or say things.



"That's how my dad is. He will be cool with you and laugh with you, but when it's time to go he will let you know and he won't cut you down. That's really big for me. It's like I will have two more dads when I get there.



"The other people there were very welcoming as well. When I first got out of the truck some people saw me get out with the coaches and they were asking me if we were going to win. They thought I was a player. I liked that. I could just tell the atmosphere was there."

