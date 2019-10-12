Huskers gain commitment from Georgia DT Black
McDonough (Ga.) Eagle's Landing Christian defensive tackle Marquis Black visited Nebraska for the game against Ohio State. Despite a tough game for the Huskers, Black saw something very important that helped him make his decision to commit to Nebraska.
"When I was up there for the Ohio State game all of the fans were still there in the fourth quarter," Black said. "I never grew up in an environment like that at all. There was a first down in the fourth quarter with two or three minutes left Nebraska got a first down and I thought they were winning for a minute. It was crazy."
Another one of the big reasons Black chose the Huskers was because of the people at Nebraska. Black saw similarities between the Nebraska staff and his father, and the fans at NU also had a big impact on him during his visit.
"Coach Scott Frost and coach Tony Tuioti remind me of my dad. When I get there I will probably see the full effect, but when I was there for my visit they reminded me of my dad. When it comes to getting serious to go they'll let you know, but they won't just dog cuss you or say things.
"That's how my dad is. He will be cool with you and laugh with you, but when it's time to go he will let you know and he won't cut you down. That's really big for me. It's like I will have two more dads when I get there.
"The other people there were very welcoming as well. When I first got out of the truck some people saw me get out with the coaches and they were asking me if we were going to win. They thought I was a player. I liked that. I could just tell the atmosphere was there."
Black likes the idea that the fans are just as passionate about the other sport programs as they are about their football team.
"I first heard about Nebraska because of the football program, but there is a girl at my school who said their volleyball team is one of the best in the country," Black said. "I have never been to a school like that where the fans gave as much love and support to all of the sports. That really caught my eye."
The Huskers see Black playing a similar position as he does at his high school, and he could see the possibilities at those spots when he was on his visit.
"Nebraska sees me playing the defensive tackle position as a three-technique. At my high school, we run similar with three down lineman and I am really the defensive end on the wide side of the field, so the offense doesn't run jet or jet sweep or counters. When we get close to the goal line they will move me into the nose to plug me up the middle.
"At Nebraska, they see me playing out at the three and on third down, if they need a rush, they said that they would slide me out to defensive end to get a rush on the quarterback. It seems like what we do at my high school, but with bigger and faster players."
Black is extremely passionate about Nebraska and you can hear it in his voice. He promised some Husker fans while he was on his visit that he would come to Lincoln and help out the team and he's excited to keep his word.
"I love them and I am glad to be welcomed into the family," Black said. "There were some people that were sitting beside me during the game and they said they hoped I came to Nebraska to help them out. I shook their hands and made a promise and I am keeping my promise. I love y'all and I can't wait to play in front of y'all."
Respect my decision 💯💚 @CoachTuioti92 @coach_frost #GBR #HuskyNation @RecruitGeorgia @Rivals @HDHSports @ELCAFootball pic.twitter.com/csG8oTARUV— KINGPIN📍⚔️ (@keesekeese22) October 12, 2019