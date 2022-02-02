Huskers flip RB Ajay Allen from TCU on signing day

There wasn't a lot of hope that there would be a lot for Nebraska fans to look forward to on the February signing day. That was until Nebraska brought some new assistant coaches to Lincoln including Bryan Applewhite from TCU who brings Ajay Allen from Monroe (La.) Neville with him to Lincoln.

Allen took an official visit to Nebraska in January and rated the visit a perfect score of 10 out of 10. He came away impressed with the people, but he also likes the situation in the running backs room to emerge as the starter in the fall.

"The room is short according to Nebraska," Allen said. "They told me that they need a running back like me to fill in that need and be that piece.

"As far as working in, I think that I can come in there and compete to have a starting spot. I think that I can definitely come in and compete to start."