Huskers first to offer talented TE Ortwerth

Nebraska has a great sales pitch going forward when it comes to recruiting tight ends. The Huskers had a first-team All-Big Ten selection last season, and have an offense that can feature the tight end and can play multiple tight ends on the field at the same time. Nebraska was the first to offer Zach Ortwerth from St. Louis (Mo.) University and he would like to get to Lincoln soon.

“It was great to receive my first offer from a Big Ten school, especially a school that has tradition like Nebraska,” Ortwerth said. Ortwerth is already aware of Austin Allen from NU who was a first-team all-conference selection last season.

“They have a good culture and the fans there are insane! Their tight end last year was all-conference. It’s always good to see the players before you having success at the position you play.” It's definitely a plus for Nebraska to demonstrate an ability to Ortwerth that they feature the tight end position in their offense. “Nebraska has an offense that allows for a tight end to succeed and score,” Ortwerth said. “It’s always great when you are recruited by teams that have success at your position.”

TE Zach Ortwerth