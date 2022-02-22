Huskers first to offer talented TE Ortwerth
Nebraska has a great sales pitch going forward when it comes to recruiting tight ends. The Huskers had a first-team All-Big Ten selection last season, and have an offense that can feature the tight end and can play multiple tight ends on the field at the same time.
Nebraska was the first to offer Zach Ortwerth from St. Louis (Mo.) University and he would like to get to Lincoln soon.
“It was great to receive my first offer from a Big Ten school, especially a school that has tradition like Nebraska,” Ortwerth said.
Ortwerth is already aware of Austin Allen from NU who was a first-team all-conference selection last season.
“They have a good culture and the fans there are insane! Their tight end last year was all-conference. It’s always good to see the players before you having success at the position you play.”
It's definitely a plus for Nebraska to demonstrate an ability to Ortwerth that they feature the tight end position in their offense.
“Nebraska has an offense that allows for a tight end to succeed and score,” Ortwerth said. “It’s always great when you are recruited by teams that have success at your position.”
Basketball season is getting close to wrapping up for Ortwerth and once it ends he pans to get over to Lincoln for a visit.
“I am definitely going to get on campus at Nebraska once my basketball season is over. I don’t know exactly when that will be. It all depends on how far we go in the playoffs.”
The Huskers will have some competition to get Ortwerth on campus. They may have been the first to offer, but there have been subsequent others, as well as the in-state school that is showing interest.
“Besides Nebraska, I am also interested in visiting Indiana, Iowa, Eastern Michigan, Illinois and Missouri.”
Ortwerth is a two-sport star for University High School. When he gets into the off-season he plans on working to add some size to his already 6-foot-5 and 220-pound frame..
“I only play basketball and football,” Ortwerth said. “In the off-season it is going to be important to get bigger and stronger. Basketball has helped me stay in shape and get faster.”
Ortwerth said that coach Chinander has been recruiting him the most for Nebraska. Since the Nebraska offer, Ortwerth has picked up additional offers from Indiana, Iowa, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, West Virginia and Pitt.