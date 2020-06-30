 HuskerOnline - Huskers first to offer 2021 CB Webb Jr.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-30 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskers first to offer 2021 CB Webb Jr.

Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@NateClouse

Landing your first offer is always a big deal for a recruit, especially when that first offer comes from a big Power 5 program like Nebraska.That's exactly what happened to Jackson (Miss.) Jackson ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}