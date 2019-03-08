Solid defensive play all-around, three homers and a career day from Matt Waldron gave the Huskers the nod in Waco, 12-4.

Huskers push the lead to seven with a big 5th inning

While the two-homer 1st was notable, the game was still fairly close heading into the 5th, as Baylor’s starting pitcher Hayden Kettler was pulling it back together with solid 3rd and 4th innings. Mojo Hagge and Palensky got on base and Roskam was up. He singled to center and an error allowed Hagge to get home. Right after, Joe Acker smashed one to the wall in left and the bases were cleared, with Joe proudly standing on first with a 7-1 lead. It was no closer from that point forward, and a huge hit from Acker pushed this from a close affair to a solid cushion.

OFFENSIVE REPORT: Homer? It’s about time for Big Red

This offense has been waiting for a big start against a team like Baylor and they got it. Angelo Altavilla started off his game with a two-run shot to right field to make it 2-0, which was the first Husker home run of the season. Oh no, the Big Red were not done then. Aaron Palensky got on base and Luke Roskam sent one over the wall in right center to make it 4-0 Huskers with only one out. Nothing else came in that inning, but it was a welcome surprise to start off hot. Altavilla had another homer later on and finished 2-for-5 with 5 RBIs. Spencer Schwellenbach had an empty day. Luke Roskam’s bat was hot also, going 4-for-6 with 4 RBIs. 12 Husker hits led to a solid outing all-around.

Matt Waldron continues to impress on the mound

Waldron has had a solid start to the 2019 season, and he continued to shine on the mound tonight. He had a career high eight strikeouts, with only one earned run on seven hits. Chad Leunsmann came in and delivered a solid 8th inning, but allowed two more runs with some wild pitches. He was pulled with one out left to prevent any further damage. A shaky ending for Leunsmann, as he was hoping to have a better outing, this time as a closer.

"“Just like last weekend, [Waldron] was facing a thunderous offense… but he was able to find his spots. He’s executing his pitches [well].”" — Darin Erstad on Waldron's command of the mound

ON DECK