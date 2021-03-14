HuskerOnline - Huskers fall to Iowa 3-1 in series finale

Nebraska baseball (5-3) lost to Iowa (3-5) by a score of 3-1 and were swept in the Sunday doubleheader.

After losing to Ohio State 6-4 in the morning, the Huskers looked to bounce back and still walk away from the series with a winning record, but the troubles continued.

Jake Bunz made the start for the Big Red and looked solid in the first two innings. The junior gave up just one hit and struck out one in those first two innings, but his difficulties came in the third inning.

The Hawkeyes led off the third with a double, then Bunz walked one. Back-to-back base hits scored two runs for Iowa, followed by a sacrifice bunt that scored a third. Bunz was able to make it out of the inning, but the offense would not be able to overcome those three runs.

For the first five innings NU was hitless. The offense wasn't able to get much contact on the ball with six batters striking out in those first five innings. Finally, in the sixth inning, Nebraska was able to break the no-hitter with a bunt for a base hit by Jaxon Hallmark that was the only hit of the inning.

In the seventh inning a couple of doubles from the offense cut the Hawkeye lead to just two, but that was the only production they had. The final two innings were scoreless and the Big Red had just one hit.