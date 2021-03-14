HuskerOnline - Huskers fall to Iowa 3-1 in series finale

Huskers fall to Iowa 3-1 in series finale
Nebraska baseball (5-3) lost to Iowa (3-5) by a score of 3-1 and were swept in the Sunday doubleheader.
After losing to Ohio State 6-4 in the morning, the Huskers looked to bounce back and still walk away from the series with a winning record, but the troubles continued.
Jake Bunz made the start for the Big Red and looked solid in the first two innings. The junior gave up just one hit and struck out one in those first two innings, but his difficulties came in the third inning.
The Hawkeyes led off the third with a double, then Bunz walked one. Back-to-back base hits scored two runs for Iowa, followed by a sacrifice bunt that scored a third. Bunz was able to make it out of the inning, but the offense would not be able to overcome those three runs.
For the first five innings NU was hitless. The offense wasn't able to get much contact on the ball with six batters striking out in those first five innings. Finally, in the sixth inning, Nebraska was able to break the no-hitter with a bunt for a base hit by Jaxon Hallmark that was the only hit of the inning.
In the seventh inning a couple of doubles from the offense cut the Hawkeye lead to just two, but that was the only production they had. The final two innings were scoreless and the Big Red had just one hit.
Cold bats
The offense couldn't turn things around after a slow morning against Ohio State other than a couple of big hits. This game was even less efficient from the Nebraska bats.
Six of the nine innings the Huskers didn't record a single hit, and in the three that they did they were only able to string together one run. Some of Nebraska's leading players from the plate had uncharacteristic games.
Freshman Max Anderson, who has had a brilliant start to his Husker career, went hitless in this game, going 0-4. Spencer Schwellenbach, who has hit .242 this season, went 0-3. Jack Steil, who has hit .312 this season, went 0-3.
NU will look to heat those bats up going into the next series against Iowa.
Third inning lapse
After struggles from the offense, a small lapse in the third inning from the defense gave Iowa the lead they needed to win this game.
Jake Bunz struggled to find his rhythm in this innings, giving up a leadoff double and walking the next batter. After that, two Hawkeyes hit base hits that scored two runs and left another runner in scoring position.
A well played bunt scored another run from Iowa and gave them a 3-0 lead. This lead was crucial with a Big Red offense that couldn't get going, and it was enough to get the Hawkeyes the win.
Lapses like this have happened through the season, but on days that the offense can't seem to score they hurt even more.
What's next
Nebraska will head to Iowa City next weekend to play another series against Iowa, this time three games against just the Hawkeyes. The first game is on Friday and is scheduled for a 4:00 p.m. first pitch. Saturday will start at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday will start at 1:00 p.m.
All these games can be streamed on BTN+ and heard on Husker Sports Network.