Huskers fall in Game 2 against Sam Houston
The Nebraska baseball team (0-2) lost 5-1 in the second game of a four-game series against Sam Houston (2-0). This is the first time the Huskers have lost their opening two games since 2013.
The first game of the day looked very similar to Friday's series-opener. Shay Schanaman got the start on the mound for the Big Red and dealt a quick first two innings. On the offensive end, the Huskers got out to a 1-0 lead in the second when Griffin Everitt reached on a throwing error and was driven in by back-to-back base hits from Luke Jessen and Luke Sartori.
After taking the advantage, NU struggled once again on defense. In the bottom of the third inning, a bunted single placed a Bearkat runner on first. A ground ball to Core Jackson at second base looked like it was going to be a double-play, but it sailed over Brice Matthews' head at second and put runners on the corners. Two more hits and two more walks drove in four runs on the inning, and Nebraska struggled to claw back.
The Huskers recorded just two more hits after giving up a crooked number in the third inning. Sam Houston added another run in the fifth inning which sealed the win for them in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.
Bats went cold
For the first two innings, the Big Red looked like they were going to get some offense going. In the first, Leighton Banjoff led off with a single, and in the second, a pair of base hits scored a run.
However, following the second inning NU recorded just two hits. Strikeouts were once again a problem. Nebraska saw five of the nine batters go down on strikes, with Brice Matthews striking out three times. In the seven inning game, the Huskers were struck out eight times and walked just once.
Unforced errors
The Big Red defense made things harder on themselves in this game than necessary. In the third inning, after taking the lead, a wild throw to second base on a double play attempt could have cleared the bases with two outs. Instead, it kept runners on first and second with no outs, allowing the Bearkats to score four runs in that inning.
Similar to Friday's game, other than that one error the defense was relatively mistake free. However the single mistake changed the outcome of the inning, and eventually the game.
What's next?
NU is right back at it with the second game of the doubleheader 30 minutes after the first. Following Saturday's doubleheader, Nebraska will close the series against Sam Houston on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.