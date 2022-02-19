Huskers fall in Game 2 against Sam Houston

The Nebraska baseball team (0-2) lost 5-1 in the second game of a four-game series against Sam Houston (2-0). This is the first time the Huskers have lost their opening two games since 2013.

The first game of the day looked very similar to Friday's series-opener. Shay Schanaman got the start on the mound for the Big Red and dealt a quick first two innings. On the offensive end, the Huskers got out to a 1-0 lead in the second when Griffin Everitt reached on a throwing error and was driven in by back-to-back base hits from Luke Jessen and Luke Sartori.

After taking the advantage, NU struggled once again on defense. In the bottom of the third inning, a bunted single placed a Bearkat runner on first. A ground ball to Core Jackson at second base looked like it was going to be a double-play, but it sailed over Brice Matthews' head at second and put runners on the corners. Two more hits and two more walks drove in four runs on the inning, and Nebraska struggled to claw back.

The Huskers recorded just two more hits after giving up a crooked number in the third inning. Sam Houston added another run in the fifth inning which sealed the win for them in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.