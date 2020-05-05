Just hours after losing out on its top target for 2020, Nebraska’s coaching staff was already well underway in finding other options for its final open scholarship. Head coach Fred Hoiberg and assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih held a virtual visit with 2021 Hargrave (Va.) Military School center Gabe Wiznitzer on Tuesday evening. A player the Huskers first offered back in April of 2019, NU has turned its attention to the 6-foot-11, 240-pound Wiznitzer not only as a 2021 recruit but also as a possible reclassification option up to 2020. The three-star Rivals150 prospect told HuskerOnline.com that his meeting with Hoiberg and Abdelmassih went very well and that Nebraska was hoping to convince him to move up as an immediately eligible recruit. “(Hoiberg) pretty much told me there’s an opportunity for me to come in for the Class of 2020 and play a lot, which is definitely exciting,” Wiznitzer said.

However, the likelihood of the Walhalla, S.C., native reclassifying is entirely contingent on him being able to visit campus. As of now, the Big Ten Conference has banned all in-person recruiting activity – including official visits – until at least June 1.

“There’s definitely a chance (of reclassifying), but I’d say it’s a small chance I go 2020,” Wiznitzer said. “Just because I won’t commit anywhere without visiting since I have the option to go back to Hargrave. I’d say there’s still a small chance I could go 2020, but only if I’m able to visit and feel out the school and kind of the culture and the other guys on the team.” Regardless of whether Wiznitzer jumps to 2020 or stays in ’21, his interest in Nebraska definitely elevated after Tuesday’s talk. “They like to play a spaced, kind of NBA-style of offense, which I really like, and I think fits well to my playing style because I can make plays on the perimeter as well as play inside,” Wiznitzer said. “And then just his history of developing guys, I would say, is very impressive. He was telling me about Georges Niang and some of the other guys he had at Iowa State, and then he was showing me the film of how he used Lauri Markkenan in Chicago. “So it was definitely really cool to see how he would use me like that, and I definitely think it’s unique. He even told me he would put me in some positions as a guard just because my style can make the other team’s big uncomfortable.”