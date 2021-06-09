Huskers extend offer to OLB from Dallas

Coming off of a successful first week of hosting visitors on campus for the first time in 14 months, the Huskers were also busy outside of Lincoln. The Nebraska staff traveled deep in the heart of Texas to find this outside linebacker.

The Nebraska staff have been recruiting Chase Kennedy consistently for the past three months or so. The standout defensive end/outside linebacker from Dallas (Texas) Episcopal has been hearing from a trio of Husker coaches.

"Coach (Ryan) Held, the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator, first reached out to towards the very end of March," Kennedy said. "Then Nebraska started consistently texting and calling me towards the middle of April.

"I did a virtual visit with coach Mike Dawson, coach Sean Dillon and coach Ryan Held close to the end of April."

The Nebraska staff made their way to Dallas this past weekend. Kennedy was participating in a camp at SMU and the Huskers were there to see him.

"I talked to coach Dawson, coach (Erik) Chinander and coach Dillon a lot leading up to the SMU camp this past weekend. We were excited to finally get a chance to meet each other in person. Coach Dawson said he was coming to see me.

"The actual offer took place during the camp. Coach Chinander and coach Dawson pulled me out of the drill and they extended the offer to me right there."