Huskers extend offer to in-state OT Brock Knutson

Some of the early, big news following the spring game in Lincoln was the offer to Scottsbluff (Neb.) offensive tackle Brock Knutson . Knutson has been developing a solid relationship with the Nebraska staff going back to his junior day visit, and the offer was surprising but also shows how much Nebraska values the in-state recruits to Knutson.

"I really like coach Raiola. On my first visit, a few weeks after he just got back to Nebraska, I liked his style of teaching and acronyms. He gave me some tips for a camp that is coming up tomorrow. We have been talking quite a bit since that junior day visit."

Knutson got a chance to meed offensive line coach Donovan Raiola just a few short weeks after taking the job in Lincoln. The two hit it off immediately and Knutson became a fan of Raiola's coaching style.

"Obviously, I am super-excited," Knuston said. "Being an in-state kid this puts Nebraska in my top three. Coach Tom Osborne was big on in-state kids and I felt like coach Scott Frost would be too."

Knutson says what he will need to do next when it comes to getting a closer look at Nebraska is take an official visit. The Nebraska staff told him they would be by during the evaluation period to see him.

"More than likely it's an official visit," Knutson said. "Coach Raiola and coach Ruud are going to be coming to my school in the near future and they said that we can talk about it then. Or I am in consistent contact with Sean Dillon and I can set it up with him as well."

There is already one official visit set up for Knutson. He says that he has a top three, but there are really two standing out to him right now in that trio of schools.

"I have one official visit set up. That is to Iowa State on June 16th. I will probably get most of my visits set up in the month of June. I don't really know how many visits I will take. Nebraska and Iowa State are really standing out to me right now. I just visited Kansas State and I really liked it there. That's my top three."