Huskers extend offer to 2023 ATH Mota from Iowa

The Huskers don't have a big recruiting class in 2022 to fill and that is giving the Nebraska staff an opportunity to start recruiting 2023 recruits. Alex Mota , from Marion (Iowa), picked up an offer from Nebraska and the talented athlete will be visiting Nebraska soon.

Mota is going to be playing quarterback for his team this fall. He has been spending a lot of time getting ready to lead his team.

"I’ve been working with our team and on my quarterback skills for the season," Mota said. "I have been learning the playbook down to the position and working on understanding defenses.

"I’m looking forward this year as a step forward from last year personally and as a whole team. I want to show everyone that last year wasn’t the best that Marion could be. I’m looking forward for what our team will do and me personally to help us as much as I can."

The Huskers came through with an offer for the talented athlete this week. They have been in touch with Mota for about eight months now when they first started talking to his head coach.

"Coach (Erik) Chinander is the one who offered me. Nebraska has been in touch with me since late last year or early this year through my head coach.

"When they offered me, he was just asking how my day was going and then he asked if I was interested in the Nebraska football program. I said that I was and they offered."