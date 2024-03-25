Huskers emerge as threat to land Rivals100 recruit, 4-star DE Chad Woodfork
Class of 2025 Humble (Tex.) Summer Creek four-star defensive end Chad Woodfork is in the process of whittling down his list of 30-plus offers. He has four official visits set as he aims to make a decision before his senior season.
The top-100 prospect, ranked as the No. 5 weakside defensive end in the country, has official visits set to Baylor, USC, LSU and Texas Tech, but the door remains open for other programs to earn a place on his official visit schedule.
One program in particular has been lurking in his recruitment and could quickly ascend up the list of contenders for his talents: Nebraska.
