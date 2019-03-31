There are rough ways to lose, then there’s today. On a “walk-off” dropped third strike wild pitch, Minnesota gets the winning run in with bases loaded to win game three, 3-2, and clinch the series. Nebraska drops to 13-9 while Minnesota improves to 11-14 overall.

While both sides struggle to claw this game out of a stalemate, it was the Huskers who had the best opportunity overall. In the top of the ninth, Angelo Altavilla down in the count hit a single to be the first Husker on base with one out. Colby Gomes came up with Altavilla advancing to second on a wild pitch. He whiffed on the 2-2 pitch for the second out, which put Nebraska in a tough spot.

Right then, Brett Schulze came on for Minnesota to finish the final out of the 9th. Alex Henwood pinch hit for Jaxon Hallmark and got the walk to get runners on the corners. Henwood got to second base, putting Mojo Hagge in a great spot to take the lead, two on, two out.

Then came strike one, two, three. Right in order, like three big thuds to the heart of this team. It proved to be the real missed opportunity that gave the Gophers the opening in the final half-inning to win it.