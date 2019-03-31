Huskers drop rubber match against Minnesota in wild fashion, 3-2
There are rough ways to lose, then there’s today. On a “walk-off” dropped third strike wild pitch, Minnesota gets the winning run in with bases loaded to win game three, 3-2, and clinch the series. Nebraska drops to 13-9 while Minnesota improves to 11-14 overall.
Huskers drop big opportunity to take lead in 9th
While both sides struggle to claw this game out of a stalemate, it was the Huskers who had the best opportunity overall. In the top of the ninth, Angelo Altavilla down in the count hit a single to be the first Husker on base with one out. Colby Gomes came up with Altavilla advancing to second on a wild pitch. He whiffed on the 2-2 pitch for the second out, which put Nebraska in a tough spot.
Right then, Brett Schulze came on for Minnesota to finish the final out of the 9th. Alex Henwood pinch hit for Jaxon Hallmark and got the walk to get runners on the corners. Henwood got to second base, putting Mojo Hagge in a great spot to take the lead, two on, two out.
Then came strike one, two, three. Right in order, like three big thuds to the heart of this team. It proved to be the real missed opportunity that gave the Gophers the opening in the final half-inning to win it.
OFFENSIVE REPORT: Slow day on the job for the Big Red bats
Besides the two-spot start for the Huskers, most of the lineup went completely empty. Hagge went 0-for-4, with the fourth at-bat being the most pivotal. Luke Roskam had a good day, going 2-for-3 with a 2 RBI double in the first. Overall, there were only six hits on 31 at-bats and five Huskers went completely empty.
Eddins shaky at start, but recovers later for career bests, Schanaman falls apart
Reese Eddins dropped two runs in the 1st, but otherwise had a career day on the mound. He had a seven K, seven IP day with seven hits allowed. Besides the slot machine numbers from Eddins, Shay Schanaman earned the loss with two Ks and the one critical wild pitch out of 23 that made the difference. No doubt he'll remember that moment and use it as motivation going forward.
ON DECK
The Huskers remain on the road for their next one in a single game face-off at Kansas State on Tuesday, April 2nd.
You can watch on ESPN3 or listen on the Husker Sports Network (AM 590, 1400).