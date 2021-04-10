HuskerOnline - Huskers drop game two against Maryland 10-7

Huskers drop game two against Maryland 10-7
BACK ON TOP.— Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) April 10, 2021
SOLO 💣 @maxanderson62_ pic.twitter.com/HL3y6c4rrP
The Nebraska baseball team (14-6) fell in game two of the series against Maryland (10-11) 10-7. The Huskers led early, but three Terrapin home runs made the difference in this game.
Chance Hroch started on the mound for NU and found himself in trouble in the second inning after a double with just one out. A base hit from Maryland gave them the lead, but Hroch was able to finish the inning with no further damage.
The offense took over in the third inning after falling behind and Joe Acker drove in the leadoff batter with a double. A base hit and a walk loaded the bases for Cam Chick to step up and hit a single that drove in two runs. Luke Roskam then hit a sacrifice fly to score another and a Maryland error rounded out the scoring for the inning, the Big Red now leading 5-1
The fifth inning is where things went downhill on the mound. Chance Hroch gave up four straight singles that scored a run, and later a three run shot tied the game up. The senior was able to get out out of the inning, but the lead was no longer intact.
In the sixth inning Nebraska took back the lead with a solo home run from Max Anderson, but that was short lived. After five innings, Braxton Bragg took over on the mound and had retired the side in the sixth. In the seventh inning however, Bragg gave up a leadoff solo home run that tied the game. Following that, a base hit and another homer put the Terps ahead by two. That ended the day from the mound for Bragg.
In to pitch next for the Huskers was Tyler Martin, who got out of the seventh inning with two strikeouts. NU cut the Maryland lead to just one in the bottom of the inning by scoring on a passed ball. Jaxon Hallmark took the mound for the final two innings, and he allowed two runs on no hits. The Big Red offense didn't get anything going in those innings and the game finished 10-7.
Giving up big hits
While the pitchers gave up 13 hits in this game, there were three that hurt the most. In the fifth inning when Nebraska had a 5-1 lead, Hroch gave up four base hits in a row that scored a run. While these weren't great, the next hit dented the lead. A three-run home run tied the game up and was the biggest hit of the game. In the seventh inning, after the Huskers regained the lead, a solo home run and a two-run shot gave the Terrapins the lead they needed and put NU on the back foot for the rest of the game. Those three hits were the hits that not only scored over half the runs for Maryland, but they shifted the momentum in the direction of the Terps.
Staying in the game
Even when Maryland was putting together big innings, the Big Red never backed down. It wasn't until the final out that Maryland could comfortably say they had won. After a big inning for the Terrapins that tied the game, Max Anderson took back the lead with a solo shot and showed why you can't sleep on the Nebraska offense. Maryland then went on to take the lead back, and the Huskers put together a run in the bottom of the inning to keep the lead at just one. While NU wasn't able to ever take a final lead, they kept the pressure on the Terps. The Big Red offense this season is going to keep games close no matter what.
What's next
Nebraska will close out the series against Maryland tomorrow in a rubber match scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. Following this series, the Huskers will travel to play three games at Penn State starting next Friday at 5:00 p.m.
Tomorrow's game can be streamed on BTN+ and heard on Husker Sports Network.