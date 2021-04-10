HuskerOnline - Huskers drop game two against Maryland 10-7

The Nebraska baseball team (14-6) fell in game two of the series against Maryland (10-11) 10-7. The Huskers led early, but three Terrapin home runs made the difference in this game.

Chance Hroch started on the mound for NU and found himself in trouble in the second inning after a double with just one out. A base hit from Maryland gave them the lead, but Hroch was able to finish the inning with no further damage.

The offense took over in the third inning after falling behind and Joe Acker drove in the leadoff batter with a double. A base hit and a walk loaded the bases for Cam Chick to step up and hit a single that drove in two runs. Luke Roskam then hit a sacrifice fly to score another and a Maryland error rounded out the scoring for the inning, the Big Red now leading 5-1

The fifth inning is where things went downhill on the mound. Chance Hroch gave up four straight singles that scored a run, and later a three run shot tied the game up. The senior was able to get out out of the inning, but the lead was no longer intact.

In the sixth inning Nebraska took back the lead with a solo home run from Max Anderson, but that was short lived. After five innings, Braxton Bragg took over on the mound and had retired the side in the sixth. In the seventh inning however, Bragg gave up a leadoff solo home run that tied the game. Following that, a base hit and another homer put the Terps ahead by two. That ended the day from the mound for Bragg.

In to pitch next for the Huskers was Tyler Martin, who got out of the seventh inning with two strikeouts. NU cut the Maryland lead to just one in the bottom of the inning by scoring on a passed ball. Jaxon Hallmark took the mound for the final two innings, and he allowed two runs on no hits. The Big Red offense didn't get anything going in those innings and the game finished 10-7.