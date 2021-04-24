 HuskerOnline - Huskers drop game 2 against Michigan State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-24 17:49:29 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Huskers drop game 2 against Michigan State

Blake Aerni • HuskerOnline
Staff
@BlakeAerni
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3VjaCAmIzM5O2VtIGFsbCBTa3VtLjxicj48YnI+QmlnIFJlZCBi YWNrIG9uIHRvcCwgMi0xLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcG1EaXZ2 S2Y1YSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BtRGl2dktmNWE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTmVicmFza2EgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBIdXNrZXJfQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSHVza2VyX0Jhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xMzg2MDUyNzUyNDAxMjY0NjQxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFw cmlsIDI0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Nebraska baseball team (19-7) fell to Michigan State (12-16) in the second game of the series 4-2. The Huskers will look to take the series win tomorrow in game three.

NU got on the board in the first inning when Joe Acker hit a single and worked his way around the bases on a walk, a wild pitch and a throwing error. Although the offense started early, they weren't able to score often as they went cold for the next two innings.

Chance Hroch was the starter for the Big Red and he was able to go six innings deep. In the third inning, the senior gave up a double and a base hit that tied the game. In the following inning, Nebraska regained the lead with a solo home run from Luke Roskam.

In the fifth inning, Hroch got into a jam after giving up three base hits that scored the tying run. The next at-bat, a ground ball was hit to Max Anderson at third base, and he was unable to make a tough play that scored the go-ahead run for the Spartans. Hroch struck out the final batter of the inning with no further damage.

In the seventh inning, after giving up a double, Chance Hroch's outing was over. Tyler Martin came in to reliever the starter, and he struggled right away. A base hit that score a run and a hit batter was all that Martin accounted for. Cam Wynne took the mound with no outs and two runners on, and he was able to get out of the inning with no hits or runs allowed. Wynne finished the day for the Huskers giving up no hits or runs in the two innings he pitched.

After falling behind, NU only recorded one hit in the final four innings which wasn't enough to mount a comeback in this game.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icHQiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn6W28J+ltvCfpbY8YnI+PGJyPkU2IHwgM+KGkTPihpMgZm9yIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2hhbmNlaHJvY2g/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNoYW5jZWhyb2NoPC9hPi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL2JyRmNjeU84dk4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ickZjY3lP OHZOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5lYnJhc2thIEJhc2ViYWxsIChASHVza2Vy X0Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0h1c2tl cl9CYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTM4NjA2NjQ3ODQyMDU1NzgyNj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Unable to capitalize

The Big Red were 0-10 with runners in scoring position on the day. Early on was when Nebraska had changes to break the game open, but they were didn't take advantage. In the fourth inning, after Roskam regained the lead for the Huskers, they left Brice Matthews stranded on third after he hit a double and advanced on a wild pitch. In the second inning, NU had runners on first and second with no outs, but two pop ups and a strikeout ended the inning. The team will look at opportunities like those as missed chances to take a win in this game.

Not bad from the mound

The story in this game was not the Big Red getting outscored. Chance Hroch did not get much help from his offense when he didn't have a bad outing. The senior pitched six full innings and gave up seven hits and four runs, only three of them earned runs. Hroch also struck out six batters. Tyler Martin only faced two batters, who both got on base, but Cam Wynne was able to keep them from scoring. Wynne also pitched two full innings and gave up no hits and no runs. In most games this season, if the pitchers only allow four runs, the Nebraska offense would be able to leave with a win.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb29kIGx1Y2sgZmluZGluZyBncmVlbiBncmFzcyB3aXRoIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGFsbG1hcmtKYXhvbj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGFsbG1hcmtKYXhvbjwvYT4gaW4gY2VudGVyLjxi cj48YnI+SGUgbWFrZXMgdGhpcyBncmFiIHNvIGRlZXAgd2UgY291bGQgYmFy ZWx5IHNlZSBoaW0uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80NjRkZjJ5RWVD Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNDY0ZGYyeUVlQzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBO ZWJyYXNrYSBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQEh1c2tlcl9CYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IdXNrZXJfQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzEz ODYwNDg1ODQ5MzY2ODE0NzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwg MjQsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
"We've got to be more competitive at the end of the day that's what we've got to do."
— Head coach Will Bolt

What's next

The Huskers will face off against the Spartans in a rubber match tomorrow at 11:05 a.m. NU hasn't lost a series, so they will be looking to keep that streak alive in East Lansing.

The game can be streamed on BTN+ and heard on Husker Sports Network.

Following this series, the Big Red will head home for a three-game series against Rutgers.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}