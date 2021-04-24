HuskerOnline - Huskers drop game 2 against Michigan State

The Nebraska baseball team (19-7) fell to Michigan State (12-16) in the second game of the series 4-2. The Huskers will look to take the series win tomorrow in game three.

NU got on the board in the first inning when Joe Acker hit a single and worked his way around the bases on a walk, a wild pitch and a throwing error. Although the offense started early, they weren't able to score often as they went cold for the next two innings.

Chance Hroch was the starter for the Big Red and he was able to go six innings deep. In the third inning, the senior gave up a double and a base hit that tied the game. In the following inning, Nebraska regained the lead with a solo home run from Luke Roskam.

In the fifth inning, Hroch got into a jam after giving up three base hits that scored the tying run. The next at-bat, a ground ball was hit to Max Anderson at third base, and he was unable to make a tough play that scored the go-ahead run for the Spartans. Hroch struck out the final batter of the inning with no further damage.

In the seventh inning, after giving up a double, Chance Hroch's outing was over. Tyler Martin came in to reliever the starter, and he struggled right away. A base hit that score a run and a hit batter was all that Martin accounted for. Cam Wynne took the mound with no outs and two runners on, and he was able to get out of the inning with no hits or runs allowed. Wynne finished the day for the Huskers giving up no hits or runs in the two innings he pitched.

After falling behind, NU only recorded one hit in the final four innings which wasn't enough to mount a comeback in this game.