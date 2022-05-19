Huskers drop a crucial matchup against Michigan State
The Nebraska baseball team (21-30, 8-14 Big Ten) went cold on offense as Michigan State (24-28, 8-14 Big Ten) took the first game of this weekend's series 4-1. This loss means Nebraska has to win out and get some help around the conference to qualify for the Big Ten tournament.
Jackson Brockett got the start on Thursday and hung up a zero in the first inning, striking out one Spartan. In the second inning, things looked under control, but MSU got one big swing off the freshman with a solo homer to go up 1-0. Brockett got behind quickly in the third inning and two RBI hits scored two runs, making it 3-0.
Three innings was all the freshman got, and Shay Schanaman took over on the mound to start the fourth. Through five innings, the senior was dealing, allowing no more than one hit in each of those innings. In the eighth inning, Schanaman struck out two batters with a runner on third to get himself out of the innings. However, that didn't happen as a dropped third strike on the second strikeout was followed with a wild throw to first that scored a run and had the runner safe at first.
Schanaman finished the final six innings of this game, giving up just six hits, and striking out six Spartans.
The offense got something going in the bottom of the ninth, and Core Jackson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 4-1, but the final two Husker batters struck out to end this one.
No offensive threat
The Huskers showed little to no offensive threat in the important parts of this game. Only twice in the game did the Big Red record two hits in the same inning.
In the first inning, NU got two runners on with two base hits. With one out, back-to-back batters flied out and failed to bring in a run.
In the final chance of the game, Nebraska had the bases loaded with one out. A strikeout from Josh Caron was followed by a hit batter and the first run got across for the Big Red. However, another strikeout ended this game and NU left the tying run stranded.
Schanaman dealt a dime
Shay Schanaman came in after three innings and kept the Huskers in this game until the final out. In his possible last outing as a Nebraska player, the senior threw six full innings, completing the game after entering. In that time, he allowed no earned runs and struck out six batters.
Even though his offense wasn't able to come through for him, the senior will be able to hang his head high with a strong outing in this game.
What's next?
The Huskers will play two more games against the Spartans. Friday's game will start at 6:32 p.m. and Saturday's will begin at 12:05 p.m.
Those games can be streamed on B1G+ and heard on the Huskers Radio Network. Friday's game will also be on Nebraska Public Media.