Nebraska baseball (6-8, 0-0 Big Ten) defeated Northern Colorado (4-12, Big Sky) on Tuesday 1-0. The Huskers had a strong defensive performance all afternoon to take Game 1 from the Bears.

Freshman Braxton Bragg earned his first-career start for Nebraska. Sophomore Shay Schanaman relieved Bragg in the top of the fourth inning. Junior Paul Tillotson finished out the evening at the mound for the Huskers.

It was a scoreless game up until the bottom of the fifth inning. Senior Luke Roskam got things going for the Huskers with a double down the right field line. Freshman Luke Boynton kept the moment up with an RBI single to left field, plating Roskam. Nebraska led 1-0 heading into the sixth inning.

Much like Huskers, the Bears couldn’t get the bats going throughout the game, and totaled just four hits on the day. Nebraska and Northern Colorado recorded nine hits combined on the afternoon.