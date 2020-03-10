Huskers defeat Bears 1-0 in Game 1
Nebraska baseball (6-8, 0-0 Big Ten) defeated Northern Colorado (4-12, Big Sky) on Tuesday 1-0. The Huskers had a strong defensive performance all afternoon to take Game 1 from the Bears.
Freshman Braxton Bragg earned his first-career start for Nebraska. Sophomore Shay Schanaman relieved Bragg in the top of the fourth inning. Junior Paul Tillotson finished out the evening at the mound for the Huskers.
It was a scoreless game up until the bottom of the fifth inning. Senior Luke Roskam got things going for the Huskers with a double down the right field line. Freshman Luke Boynton kept the moment up with an RBI single to left field, plating Roskam. Nebraska led 1-0 heading into the sixth inning.
Much like Huskers, the Bears couldn’t get the bats going throughout the game, and totaled just four hits on the day. Nebraska and Northern Colorado recorded nine hits combined on the afternoon.
Schanaman could be a closer
There was a lack of offense production from the Husker bats on Tuesday, but the bullpen made up for it.
Schanaman led the Huskers through a career-high of five scoreless frames. He solidified himself as one of NU’s future closers, recording six strikeouts, one hit allowed and no walks on the day.
Bullpen showing depth
Bragg couldn’t have asked for a better performance in his first-career start at the mound. The freshman recorded three strikeouts through three scoreless innings of play, and allowed just two hits.
It was Tillotson who got the job done in the top of the ninth inning. He recorded three strikeouts to help NU close out the evening and get the win.
What's next
Nebraska and Northern Colorado meet again on Wednesday to close out the series. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. CST. Fans can stream the game on BTN+ and listen on the Husker Sports Network.