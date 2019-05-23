Nebraska (29-20, 16-9 Big Ten) started off the Big Ten tournament exactly how it wanted to on Wednesday night, with an 8-2 win over Minnesota (26-26, 15-10 Big Ten). A strong offensive start helped lead the Huskers to the win, and their second win over the Gophers this season.

Matt Waldron started off at the mound for the Huskers, before being relieved by Mike Waldron in the bottom of the eighth inning. Robbie Palkert also saw action in the bottom of the eighth and ninth inning to close out the game.

NU couldn’t have asked for a better offensive start, and it came right in the first inning. Right-fielder Aaron Palensky reached base on a fielding error in centerfield following a leadoff walk by Mojo Hagge. Senior infielder Angelo Altavilla had himself a night against his home state, reaching his 150th career hit in his first at-bat on a triple to right center, plating two runs and giving the Huskers the early lead. A sacrifice fly from Joe Acker gave NU a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the first inning.

Minnesota cut the NU lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the second when Jordan Kozicky singled to right field, scoring Eli Wilson from second.

Gunner Hellstrom and Altavilla kept the Husker bats alive in the top of the third inning with a pair of RBI singles to left and center field. Spencer Schwellenbach stepped up to the plate with bases loaded and added to the Cornhusker lead, hammering one to right center, putting the Huskers up 8-1.

The Husker defense continued to hold its ground throughout the night. Waldron retired nine straight batters on a strikeout, fly out and foul out in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Minnesota’s mound sat down 12 straight Huskers between the third and seventh innings. The Gophers looked to rally back in the bottom of the eighth inning with a Zack Raabe single to left field, scoring one, but were unable to capitalize on any more runs in the inning despite having bases loaded with only one out.

Minnesota trailed 8-2 headed into the ninth inning and couldn’t rally back late in the game, giving the Huskers the opening round win against the Gophers.