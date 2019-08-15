News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-15 14:43:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskers could host 2021 OT Lutovsky again this fall

A6xrk0z7mhwxdtdibtca
2021 OT Henry Lutovsky (Nate Clouse)
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

Mount Pleasant (Iowa) junior offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky could be ready for a special season. He worked hard this summer in the weight room and says, once a couple of questions are answered on...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}