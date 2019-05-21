News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-21 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Huskers could get official visit from LB Austin-Cave

Da6w1es2wrnozym0vgou
Tirek Austin-Cave (Richard Schnyderite -- TheKnightReport.Net)
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline.com
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

Camden (N.J.) linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave has been putting in some serious work this spring. First, he had a successful spring indoor track season, and he's followed that up with running outdoor t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}