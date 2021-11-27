Huskers could be close to offering RB Johnson
There is a new running back on the radar for Nebraska. Immediately following the release of senior film the Huskers started talking to Emmett Johnson from Richfield (Minn.) Holy Angels. Johnson was in Lincoln on Friday for the last game of the year for the Huskers
"Lincoln was fun," Johnson said. "The fans showed a lot of love. The atmosphere was really great. The fans were awesome. I really enjoyed my time down there."
The Huskers were up front with Johnson about what they like about him. Johnson said that he spoke with a couple of the Nebraska coaches yesterday while on his visit.
"Nebraska wants me to play running back for them. The head coach and coach Brown love my film and they are excited about me. They love how competitive I am."
Johnson loved watching the Nebraska offense in action. He said that Nebraska does a lot of the same things that he does in high school currently.
"The offense is perfect for me because we run a triple option for my high school team just like them," Johnson said. "The running back spot is great because I feel like it gives me the opportunity to get in space and they do that well with the running backs there. I met all of their running backs so it was great to meet and talk to them."
There could be an offer coming for Johnson soon. The Nebraska staff told Johnson that they will be up to see him in the coming days.
"Nebraska is really interested in me and they hopefully will offer soon. Coach Frost told me to stay in touch and they really feel like I could be apart of their success in a future. I feel like the offer is coming. Nebraska is going to visit me here in Minnesota shortly."
Johnson will attend two games this weekend. There has been two other trips that he has taken so far this fall.
"I’m going to the Minnesota Gopher game today. I have visited Iowa and Iowa State already."
There are a dozen offers for Johnson already but the schools that are starting to show interest are definitely bigger. Johnson's senior film has been the reason for the newfound attention.
"I have 12 mid-D1 offers already. I’m talking to Nebraska, Minnesota, Fresno State, UNLV, Kansas, Kansas State and a couple others also but new schools have been contacting me since they have seen my senior year film."