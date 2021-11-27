Huskers could be close to offering RB Johnson

There is a new running back on the radar for Nebraska . Immediately following the release of senior film the Huskers started talking to Emmett Johnson from Richfield (Minn.) Holy Angels. Johnson was in Lincoln on Friday for the last game of the year for the Huskers

"Lincoln was fun," Johnson said. "The fans showed a lot of love. The atmosphere was really great. The fans were awesome. I really enjoyed my time down there."

The Huskers were up front with Johnson about what they like about him. Johnson said that he spoke with a couple of the Nebraska coaches yesterday while on his visit.

"Nebraska wants me to play running back for them. The head coach and coach Brown love my film and they are excited about me. They love how competitive I am."

Johnson loved watching the Nebraska offense in action. He said that Nebraska does a lot of the same things that he does in high school currently.

"The offense is perfect for me because we run a triple option for my high school team just like them," Johnson said. "The running back spot is great because I feel like it gives me the opportunity to get in space and they do that well with the running backs there. I met all of their running backs so it was great to meet and talk to them."