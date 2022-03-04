Huskers collapse in the ninth and fall to UT Arlington

The Nebraska baseball team (2-7) saw a 3-0 lead disappear in the bottom of the ninth inning as UT Arlington (3-5) rallied for a walk-off walk, handing the Huskers a 4-3 loss.

Kyle Perry got the start on the mound for NU and had his longest outing of the season. The senior threw five scoreless innings, allowing just five hits and striking out four. The offense then started the fifth with back-to-back base hits and a sacrifice bunt from Efry Cervantes. A run was then driven in by Griffin Everitt on a sacrifice fly, and the Big Red broke the deadlock.

The following inning, Cervantes sacrificed again with a deep fly ball to right center field. The outfielder for the Mavericks fell after making the catch for out number two, and two runs came around to score.

Mason Ornelas took over on the mound to keep the scoreboard clean, and he did just that. The junior threw two clean innings with just one runner getting on the base paths. Ethan Bradford then took the ball in the eighth where he gave up just one hit and no runs.

Things fell apart in the ninth inning as Colby Gomes took the mound and gave up five hits. With the bases loaded and the game tied at three, Gomes walked a final batter and the Mavericks walked the game off.