Huskers clinch Big Ten title with dominant win over Ohio State

The Nebraska baseball team (29-11) claimed the Big Ten title with a dominant 9-0 win over Ohio State (19-18). Will Bolt's first full season as head coach ends with the Huskers lifting the trophy, which they hadn't done since 2017.

From the start, NU proved to be in command with Kyle Perry putting down the first three Buckeyes in quick succession. The Big Red kept their foot on the gas, scoring five runs in the first inning off six hits and an OSU error. Nebraska added a run in the third inning and two more in the fourth off a solo home run from Jaxon Hallmark and an RBI single from Max Anderson.

Max Schreiber took over on the mound in the third inning and hung nothing but zeros on the scoreboard while his offense was adding runs. Tyler Martin and Cam Wynne pitched in the seventh inning after NU added one more run to make it 9-0. In the ninth inning, Caleb Feekin stepped up to close out the game and he struck out two batters while retiring the side.

The final strikeout from Feekin was followed by a dogpile in front of the mound as the Big Red celebrated not just their first Big Ten title since 2017, but a spot in the NCAA tournament in June.

In a year that saw a breakout season from freshman Max Anderson, he once again led the team from the batter's box, going 3-for-4 with an RBI. The freshman has hit .351 so far this season, which after this weekend, had become the leading average on the team.