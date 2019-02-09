Despite riding a six-game losing streak, Nebraska played with its best effort in weeks on the road against No. 15 Purdue on Saturday night.

But once again, it wasn’t nearly enough.

After trailing by eight points with five minutes left in the game, the Huskers ran out of gas down the stretch to fall 81-62 in a game that felt much closer than the lopsided final score.

Thomas Allen tied his career high with 18 points while coming off the bench, including going 5-of-6 from 3-point range, but the Boilermakers shot 59.1 percent from the field in the second half and got 27 points from star guard Carsen Edwards.

The loss was NU’s seventh in a row and ninth in its past 11 games, further dropping its overall record to 13-11 and 3-10 in Big Ten play. Purdue, on the other hand, picked up its eighth straight win and improved to 17-6 and 10-2.

“They’re a high-level team,” head coach Tim Miles said of Purdue. “We had our chances right up until about the three-minute mark… but the last three minutes they were able to finish on a strong run.”

Nebraska kicked off what was arguably its most complete half of 2019 with an early 6-0 run and eventually led 25-21 after 3-pointers from Nana Akenten, Allen, and James Palmer Jr.

Though Purdue would take advantage of a four-and-half minute NU scoring drought to reclaim the lead and go into halftime up 33-31, the Huskers went blow for blow with the Boilermakers for the first 20 minutes.

Led by Palmer scoring 11 of his points 17 in the first half, Nebraska recorded nine assists on 10 made field goals and made five of its 12 3-point attempts, its most made threes in three full games. On top of that, the 11 bench points in the half were NU’s most in Big Ten play.

A dunk by Isaiah Roby tied it up at 33-33 to open the second half, but things would suddenly get out of hand in a hurry for the Huskers, as Purdue made five straight shots and went on a 14-2 run to jump out to a commanding 47-35 lead.

“That’s my greatest regret,” Miles said. “We were sitting right on the media (timeout) and I just waited too long. I think I waited at least two possessions too long to burn a timeout. I should have known better.”

Luckily for the Huskers, Allen was there to keep his team within reach. The sophomore guard made his first five 3-pointers of the night and three straight after Purdue went up 12 to pull NU within 52-44 with 12 minutes to play.

“I think so, considering the circumstances,” Miles said when asked if Allen played his best game as a Husker. “He’s also played well against some other high-level teams. I was looking for a spark either from Thor (Thorbjarnarson) in the starting lineup or Thomas coming off the bench, and Thomas really did a great job for us, and it was needed.”

Allen would end up scoring 12 points in a row for Nebraska, but the Boilermakers more than kept pace by hitting 10 of 12 shots during that stretch. After a layup by Roby pulled NU to within eight, Purdue went on a 17-5 run to end the game to put the win away for good.

The Boilermakers 50.9 percent from the field, made 19-of-21 free throws (18-of-20 in the second half alone), held a 39-24 rebounding edge, and out-scored NU 34-22 in the paint.

Palmer finished with 17 points while Roby added 10 and four assists. Purdue's Grady Eifert, who came in averaging 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds, scored 16 points with seven boards.

"He really hurt us,” Miles said of Eifert. “I thought he was the key to the game. It’s hard to say that when Carsen gets 27, but I kind of already had him penciled in for 25 to 30.”

Nebraska will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday to host Minnesota for an 8 p.m. CT tip on Big Ten Network.