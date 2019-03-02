On a soggy diamond in Frisco, the Huskers and Bearkats went blow for blow against each other down to the very last pitch. In the end, though, Sam Houston State came out on top in Game 2 of the weekend for the Huskers, edging out Nebraska 11-10.

Sam Houston State took the early lead in the second inning off of an RBI single from Jordan Cannon and they would hold that lead until Nebraska tied the game up in the top of the fourth, when Aaron Palensky scored on a wild pitch. The Bearkats were able to reclaim the lead with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single to center field.

The big storyline of the day came from a wild fifth inning. The Huskers were able to plate a total of eight runs in the fifth, highlighted by a bases-clearing three-RBI triple by Carter Cross to put Nebraska up 8-2. After Cross scored on a passed ball, the Bearkats finally stopped the bleeding and were down 9-2 heading into the bottom half of the fifth.

However, the inning was far from over at that point. Sophomore pitcher Connor Curry came on in relief for the Huskers but allowed the Bearkats to get right back into the game where they scored six runs on only three hits and two errors. Mike Waldron replaced Curry on the bump and was able to retire the next two batters with the Huskers clinging to a 9-8 lead.

After a two-run home run from right-fielder Colton Cowser put Sam Houston State ahead 10-9, the Huskers were able to tie the game up in the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Carter Cross. The Huskers couldn't put Sam Houston away, however, and the Bearkats won on an RBI single by Darien Simms in the bottom of the ninth.