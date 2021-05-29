Huskers blanked in game two against the Wolverines

The Nebraska baseball team (30-12) was unable to get past the strong defense of Michigan (27-16) in game two and fell 2-0. The Huskers were shutout with fantastic starting pitching from the Wolverines along with some big defensive plays.

On the mound to start for NU was Chance Hroch who came out and was able to put zeros on the scoreboard. In the first three innings the senior allowed just one hit. In the fourth inning, Michigan broke the deadlock after two batters were walked and advanced on a passed ball. A fielder's choice drove in the first run of the game and gave the Wolverines the lead.

In the following inning, three base hits scored a run and doubled Michigan's lead as Hroch's day was nearing an end. The senior was done for the day after six full innnigs where he allowed two runs on five hits.

Cam Wynne relieved Hroch in the seventh inning, and he allowed no hits. Following that, Tyler Martin and Koty Frank made appearances where they also allowed no hits.

However, the Big Red offense continued to struggle against Cameron Weston who was pitching lights out for the Wolverines. The sophomore went seven innings deep and allowed just four hits. With two innings left for Nebraska to score and a new pitcher in, this was the chance.

The righty Willie Weiss allowed just one hit off the Huskers in his two innings and left NU scoreless in this game.